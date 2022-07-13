Xbox Series S has a big price discount and goes viral on the internet

Microsoft’s console with the most attractive price went viral on the internet this week thanks to Amazon Prime Daya set of discounts that made the Xbox Series S reach an even better value and become the top 1 best sellers from the store.

For about BRL 1,900a lot of people decided to enter the new generation this week with the Xbox Series S, so much so that the little monster entered the trending topics on twitter. Check out some quotes below:

It’s great to see so many new players joining the Xbox world, and the Series S was a really well thought-out console. Thus, for people looking for a relationship cost benefit, this machine combined with Xbox Game Pass it is a highly valuable option.

Xbox Game Pass is a high-end service that offers unreleased games being released directly to its catalog, in addition to several other giants that pass through the service. The catalog of Xbox Game Studios, EA and Bethesda are fixed at your disposal and very likely soon those of Activision Blizzard too.

