Xbox Series S has a big price discount and goes viral on the internet

Microsoft’s console with the most attractive price went viral on the internet this week thanks to Amazon Prime Daya set of discounts that made the Xbox Series S reach an even better value and become the top 1 best sellers from the store.

For about BRL 1,900a lot of people decided to enter the new generation this week with the Xbox Series S, so much so that the little monster entered the trending topics on twitter. Check out some quotes below:

Xbox Series S is the best-selling console on Amazon BR this Prime Day and several other major retailers. The new generation Xbox console comes to be the biggest success of the brand in the country, remembering the golden times of the Xbox 360.

💚👑 pic.twitter.com/Q9pmxKLCbi — EverTroll (@_evertroll) July 13, 2022

Pqp!!!… The Xbox Series S is selling like water in the @amazonBR sure that the stock is already out of stock and they are already doing pre-sales, look at the estimated delivery to my zip code, August 2, when normally any type of product arrives within a week at the most… pic.twitter.com/sz2QArQvYA — H?XBOX (@HugLopzid) July 12, 2022

My dear neighbor took advantage of the Amazon promotion and got his Series S for less than 2000 on Amazon, what a monster console and I’m happy watching the guys being able to play with a console with a very affordable price, what a move by Microsoft 👏👏👏 https:/ /t.co/M4NtnAMvWP — Thiago Rodrigues (@Thiago_XSX) July 12, 2022

For people who are buying an Xbox Series S today: play GOTY 2021 through Game Pass!!!! pic.twitter.com/2ZnMfzKeZl — alex (@alexzitoooo) July 12, 2022

I’M ALMOST COMMITTING CRAZY CRAZY ATTROCITIES AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/Yyqk0JD9Vr — maine 🎮 gta 4 (@_johnmsrton_) July 12, 2022

God is your daughter, stop me from doing something crazy (and a debt) 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/Qj2gh46d58 — Luds ⚡ (@littlesister7x) July 12, 2022

It’s great to see so many new players joining the Xbox world, and the Series S was a really well thought-out console. Thus, for people looking for a relationship cost benefit, this machine combined with Xbox Game Pass it is a highly valuable option.

Xbox Game Pass is a high-end service that offers unreleased games being released directly to its catalog, in addition to several other giants that pass through the service. The catalog of Xbox Game Studios, EA and Bethesda are fixed at your disposal and very likely soon those of Activision Blizzard too.