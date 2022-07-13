Xbox Series X with Windows 98 runs games from the 1990s and 2000s

Digital Foundry tests show that the console emulates PCs from the past very well

While the Xbox Series X offers powerful hardware to run current games, it has also proved to be a great machine for those who like to access older titles. using a cCombination of RetroArch emulator with DOSBox Pure pluginDigital Foundry managed to turn the console into a powerful PC with Windows 98.

To achieve this, the first step is to grant access to Xbox Developer Mode, which requires payment of a one-time fee of $19. After that, just install RetroArch and DoxBox Pure — the hardest step is finding a working copy of Windows 98 and images of the games that must be installed on the system.

According to Digital Foundry, once the preparation stage is complete, Windows 98 works very competently on both Xbox Series X and Series S. However, there is one major obstacle: while DosBox Pure detects keyboards connected to consoles, that doesn’t happen with a mousewhich forced using the pointer with the console control.

Xbox Series X is a great retro PC

While not everything works perfectly, Digital Foundry’s conclusion is that Microsoft’s current consoles are great emulators of old PCs. To prove this, the site tested several games, including classics like Turok, Quake, half-life and unrealwhich offered quite competent gaming experiences.

The vehicle also highlights that, through its analyses, the entire emulation process is done using the Xbox Series CPU. This attests to the power of the hardware adopted by Microsoft, which at times turns out to be a little slower than an equivalent PC belonging to the time of Windows 98.

While there are simpler methods of emulating Microsoft’s old system (and its games), it is still impressive to be able to do this easily on a current console. While platforms like GOG and some re-releases make this unnecessary in most cases, it helps to ensure the historic preservation of past systems and titlesespecially those with less commercial appeal.

Source: The Verge