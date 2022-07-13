Xiaomi 12 Lite arrives in Brazil with 5G, 108 MP camera and more for R$ 3,999

Just one day after its global announcement, the Xiaomi 12 Lite arrives in Brazil as the newest mid-range competitor promising “style and freedom” with three color options, Snapdragon 778G chip with 5G support, 108 MP camera and 67-inch rechargeable battery. W and charging in the box.

Xiaomi’s new mid-range phone offers AMOLED technology display with a size of 6.55 inches, Full HD resolution and variable refresh rate between 60 Hz and 120 Hz for smoother browsing and more responsive gaming.

Xiaomi 12 Lite is announced in Brazil a day after its global announcement (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chip, the Xiaomi 12 Lite supports 5G network (which finally debuted in Brazil in early July) and also offers a Kryo 670 CPU with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz and Adreno 642L GPU.

Its design is inspired by the more powerful brothers, the Mi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, but it adopts an even straighter body with sides, back cover and front panel without curves.

The triple camera module includes a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP sensor-only macro lens. The front camera positioned in a hole centered on top of the display has a resolution of 32 MP.

Device has a thin body with only 7.2 mm thick (Image: Reproduction / Xiaomi)

Aiming at an extremely thin thickness of just 7.2 mm, the Xiaomi 12 Lite’s battery is compromised in relation to the main competitors in the category, offering a capacity of 4,300 mAh.

On the other hand, the device supports 67W fast charging and offers a 67W charger included in the box for maximum performance.

price and availability

Xiaomi 12 Lite arrives in Brazil in three color options (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is now available in Brazil in Black (black), Lite Green (light green) and Lite Pink (light pink) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for the suggested value of R$ 3,999 (up to 12x without interest) or R$3,679 in cash.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: technical sheet