Zendaya breaks Emmy record; understand

The young actress Zendaya, star of the HBO series “Euphoria”, broke yet another record at the 2022 Emmys, which had its nominees announced today.

Zendaya racked up four nominations in this edition of the 2022 Primetime Emmy for “Euphoria”, and became the youngest producer to be nominated for an Emmy, at just 25 years old. In 2020, Zendaya had already made history by becoming the youngest lead in a grass production to win an Emmy, at just 24 years old at the time.

Furthermore, at the time she became only the second black woman to win the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. The first was Viola Davis in 2015, for “How To Get Away With Murder”.

Aside from being nominated as a producer with “Euphoria” among the nominees for the Best Drama Series award, Zendaya was again nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. She also accumulates two more nominations, in the category of Lyrics and Original Music, for two songs from “Euphoria”.

Zendaya was nominated for “Elliot’s Song”, from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (lyrics and music by Labrinth, and lyrics by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya), and also for the song “ I’m Tired” from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” (lyrics and music by Labrinth, and lyrics by Zendaya and Sam Levinson).

With these nominations and Best Actress, Zendaya also becomes the first black woman, and second person of color, to be nominated for both composition and performance at the same Emmy.

At the moment, Zendaya is in the middle of filming “Dune: Part Two”, a science fiction by Denis Villeneuve that adapts the iconic work of Frank Herbert.

“Euphoria,” which follows a group of high school students as they grapple with issues such as drugs, sex, the search for identity, trauma, social media behavior and friendship, received a total of 16 nominations, and HBO returned to occupy the spotlight. the top Emmy nominations with 140.

The series is based on an Israeli production of the same name, and is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, with production in partnership with A24. Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, creators of the Israeli original series, are also executive producers alongside Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein and Zendaya.

“Euphoria” has two seasons, which are available on HBO Max. The series has already been renewed for a third season, which is yet to be announced.

