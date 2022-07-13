Zendaya breaks records with new 2022 Emmy nominations

CAMILA GOMES | @CAMILAGMS Published on 7/13/2022 at 8:34 am – Updated at 8:35 am

Zendayamade history by becoming the youngest actress to be twice nominated for a 2022 Emmy Awards for acting. The “Spider-Man: No Return Home” star is among the top contenders for the award and is also the youngest producer nominated for the award.

Both nominations came because of her work on the series “Euphoria”, in front of and behind the camera. The HBO plot is also nominated for Best Drama Series and Sydney Sweeney is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

It is worth mentioning that Zendaya, 25, had already broken a record in the 2020 edition, when she became the youngest artist to receive the trophy for Best Actress in a Drama Series also for “Euphoria”.

With season three confirmed, the actress plans to further explore her creative side by directing one of the new episodes. In an interview with Vogue Italia, Zendaya revealed that she was going to direct the sixth chapter of the second year, but didn’t have time to juggle on-set activities and make her directorial debut.

“I want to have enough time to do it right. So it will probably happen next season.”he said.

In addition to starring in “Euphoria” as rue Bennett, Zendaya is an executive producer and also worked on the series’ soundtrack. In the second season, she composed a song with labrinth called “I’m Tired”. The duo also previously released the track “All For Us” for the first season.

