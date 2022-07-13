Zendaya in the direction of “Euphoria”? understand the possibility

Zendaya can assume the direction of an episode of “Euphoria”! In an interview for Vogue Italyreleased last Friday (1st), the actress commented that she has plans to take over the job at some point.

“It is funny. I was actually going to direct the 6th episode [da 2ª temporada], but I had to act on it. I didn’t have enough time, so I couldn’t do it.”

But, according to her, it is possible that these plans will come to fruition in the third part of the series: “I want to have enough time to do this right. So it should probably happen in Season 3,” she said.

“Euphoria” has as its creator, screenwriter and principal director the filmmaker Sam Levinson. He directed 5 out of 8 episodes of the first season, and all the chapters of the second. In addition, he is the director of one of the two special episodes of the series.

Season 3 of “Euphoria” still doesn’t have a premiere date

the success of HBO Max secured the confirmation of the 3rd season during the broadcast period of the second part. However, production continues without a release date.

The expectation, however, is that the premiere will take place between the end of 2023 and 2024. The justification for the delay is the need for a long time of filming and production. In addition, it is necessary to adjust the schedules of some actors, such as Zendaya herself, who will be working on “Dune 2” In the next months.

It’s also unclear which cast members will return. However, the cast main, formed by Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi must be present in Season 3 of “Euphoria”.

