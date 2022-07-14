🚨 APPLE ON OFFER | iPhone 11 and 12 are heavily discounted at Magazine Luiza

Two of Apple’s most cost-effective cell phones to buy today are on offer at Magazine Luiza. This is your chance to secure the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 at the lowest price on the market. Also, there is an exclusive coupon from Canaltech which makes the final purchase value even better.

About iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 remains one of Apple’s best smartphones for anyone looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID and the screen taking up almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

The cell phone comes equipped with the A13 Bionic processor combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good history of making powerful phones capable of smoothly running all applications and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and you won’t have to change your device because it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentiators compared to competitors.

Compared to older models, the iPhone 11 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras on the back, one of which is an ultrawide sensor for taking pictures with an expanded field of view. The cameras also have a night mode and an artificial intelligence-enhanced post-processing that guarantees great results even in low-light locations.

About iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, which provides more vivid colors than the old LED panels used by Apple in previous generations of the smartphone. It also marks the beginning of a new era in the company’s cellphone design, with a straighter finish on the sides. It also supports 5G technology and is water resistant.

On the part of the cameras, the device has a dual set at the back that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, the iPhone 11. The post-processing of the images has also been improved, and now delivers even better results when balancing the elements in the scene. . The improved sensor also now allows you to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more detail, especially in dark areas.

The processor present in all iPhone 12 models is Apple’s A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a 50% faster CPU than previous models, as well as being the first smartphone chip to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means that it is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets. It’s the high performance you can expect from a new iPhone, and it’s going to go fast for years to come.

