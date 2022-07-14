10 tech news to get your day started (7/14)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (13). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Orphan 2: Esther is back in the film’s 1st tense trailer; watch. Released in 2009, A Orfã was a great success among the public – with one of the great plot twists of cinema; Watch the trailer for the sequel!

2. Bluetooth: new version coming soon with audio improvements. Bluetooth Low Energy will bring the latest LC3 code, allowing the transmission of better quality audios, but without changing the bit rate.

3. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe get Stray, FF 7 Remake Intergrade and more. Check out all the games that will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers in July!

4. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is released with battery for 15 days. Amazfit’s new model brings improvements to the display and a beefier battery to check the user’s health; check out.

5. Netflix and Microsoft partner for a new ad plan. Netflix’s new plan should be more affordable, but with advertising, unlike conventional streaming plans.

6. Lofi Girl resumes streaming on YouTube after false strike. After the copyright issue that brought down the main videos of the Lofi Girl channel, YouTube allowed to publish the streams again.

7. Twitter says Elon Musk backed out of the purchase because of Tesla. According to Twitter’s lawyers, the billionaire would have left the deal due to the drops in the shares of his electric car company.

8. High-five and more: See the new emojis coming in 2022. Only 31 emojis are being prepared for selection in September; check what they are.

9. The Woman in the Abandoned House and the James Webb Telescope: understand the relationship. What the popular The Woman in the Abandoned House podcast has to do with the James Webb telescope, the most important astronomical observatory today.

10. Gangnam Style: hit that revolutionized k-pop turns 10 years old. Created by South Korean rapper Psy, the song ‘Gangnam Style’ went viral on the internet in 2012 and exceeded the billion views on YouTube.