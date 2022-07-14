11 songs from the movie “Pretty Woman”

– ADVERTISE HERE –



This week’s Soundtrack column revisits the production “Uma Linda Mulher”, which comes from the original title “Pretty Woman”, one of the greatest romantic classics of the 1990s.

The film follows the story of Vivian Ward, a Hollywood prostitute who is going through a difficult time in her personal life. She ends up being hired by the high society businessman Edward Lewis, who wants to have Vivian’s company in social and business events, however, their relationship ends up developing into something more.

Starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the lead roles, the film was written by JF Lawton and directed by Garry Marshal. At first, “Pretty Woman” was intended to be a drama about prostitution in Los Angeles in the 1980s, but it eventually became a romantic comedy.

With one of the highest grossings of the 1990s – and remaining to this day as one of the most profitable films of its genre -, the cast also includes names like Laura San Giacomo, Jason Alexander and Larry Miller.

The soundtrack of “Uma Linda Mulher” was fixed in the public imagination, mainly with the song “Oh, Pretty Woman“, by Roy Orbison. The track, which bears the same title as the feature, can also be heard in other audiovisual productions of the time.

The film was also responsible for promoting the song “It Must Have Been Love“, by the band Roxette, which exploded on the radio after its debut.

The classic and strong”Wild Women Do“, originally performed by singer Natalie Cole, is another highlight of the track.

In addition to the ones mentioned above, after the footer of this article you will find a Spotify playlist containing the songs played in “Uma Linda Mulher”.

