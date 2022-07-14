20% of humanity depends on wildlife, and it’s disappearing – 7/14/2022

This is part of the online version of this Thursday’s edition (14) of the Climate Crisis newsletter. The full, subscriber-only version provides an analysis of how the UK’s change of government can serve as a pretext to wreck Britain’s ambitious climate plans. To subscribe to the newsletter, click here.

********

One in five people in the world depends on wild animals and plants for food or income, and many of these species are facing rapid extinction due to overexploitation and climate change. High dependency contrasts with the undervaluation of wildlife, seen only for its market value. This contributes to smuggling, which is already the third illegal activity in the world and moves almost US$ 200 billion.

These are some of the conclusions of two new reports by the largest scientific authority on the topic of biodiversity, the IPBES (Intergovernmental Platform for Science Policies on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services). The documents produced by the Platform represent the most reliable and comprehensive review of the scientific literature on the state of terrestrial biodiversity, and like the Panel on climate, the IPCC, has the work of scientists from all continents and the approval of the final text. by country representatives.

The first report, released on Friday (8), brings a portrait of wildlife and points to the widespread and accelerated extinction of millions of species on which humans directly depend – often without knowing it. This biodiversity is present in energy generation, medicines and vaccines, fabrics, technology-based biomaterials, cosmetics and various food products, including industrialized ones, in addition to leisure activities.

“With more than 50,000 wild species being used for different practices, including more than 10,000 directly for food, people living in rural environments in developing countries are at the greatest risk from unsustainable use,” says Jean Marc. Fromentin, a senior researcher at the French Research Institute for the Exploration of the Sea and a leader of the IPBES report. “With a lack of complementary alternatives, these people are often forced to exploit other wild species that are also already at risk.”

“Overexploitation is one of the greatest threats to the survival of terrestrial and aquatic species in the natural world,” says John Donaldson, president of the Scientific Authority of South Africa and also a leader of this report. “Addressing the causes of unsustainable use and, where possible, reversing these trends, will result in better outcomes for wild species and the people who depend on them.”

The second report, released on Monday (11), places humanity at a crossroads: by not valuing nature through non-market means, political and economic measures designed to protect tend to exacerbate the crisis of biodiversity loss. In the background of these policies, according to the authors, the intrinsic value of nature, its ecosystem services, such as climate regulation, and its importance for human culture are left behind.

“Changing the mindset towards multiple values ​​of nature is very important, as it is an informed and flexible way to dialogue with the current global biodiversity crisis”, says Patrícia Balvanera, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and one of the leaders of this report. “This is a principle that defines development and a good quality of life and that recognizes the multiple aspects of life in each country in relation to the natural world.”

And what else do you need to know

Destruction caused by illegal mining in Munduruku indigenous lands, in southwest Pará, Image: Chico Batata/Greenpeace Brazil

BILLION CRAFTS

A group of illegal miners – an activity that the Bolsonaro government tries to classify as “artisanal” and “traditional” – has moved more than BRL 16 billion since 2019. The complaint is from a mega operation carried out by the Federal Police on Thursday (7) and reported in detail by Fantástico. This criminal group alone would have destroyed the equivalent of 212 football fields in the Amazon Rainforest.

Ibama inspectors set fire to a mining raft on the banks of the Uraricoera River during an operation on Yanomami land Image: IBAMA

YOU KNOW?

The profile IBAMA tax, present in different social networks, is an incredibly humorous and effective way to follow the country’s environmental setbacks. The collaborative, anonymous and politically engaged page addresses legal and regulatory issues involving environmental crimes and “cattle” that Congress is insistently trying to pass. One of the most engaging elements is the exclusive images of inspection operations and the destruction of machinery used in mining in illegal deforestation.

19.Dec.2015 – Pollution fog covers much of the sky over Beijing, China. The Chinese government issued a red alert for air pollution Image: Reuters

NEW AIRS OF CHINA

This classic image of Chinese cities covered in a dense layer of pollution is becoming a thing of the past. A study by the University of Chicago Energy Policy Institute, in the USA, identified a reduction of more than 40% in air pollution in the Asian country in just 7 years, from 2013 (when the country was experiencing the so-called airpocalypse) to 2020. The speed and volume of this reduction in atmospheric pollution is unprecedented in the world, and the main reasons for this success are quite obvious: replacement of fossil fuels, especially coal, with renewable sources; restrictions on cars; and stricter regulations for the emission of pollutants in all sectors, especially the automotive sector.

********

READ THE FULL NEWSLETTER