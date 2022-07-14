A new movie a day for 10 days? Telecine promotes another online edition of the Rio Festival

Between the 15th and 24th of July, Telecine screens 10 feature films from the most diverse nationalities – from Bhutanese-Chinese and Ukrainian to German and French.

*Paid partnership with Telecine

O River Festival is back to telecine! After sealing their first partnership in 2021, the traditional carioca show and the cinema specialist brand come together for a new online edition between 15th and 24th of July. Every day, starting at 10 am, a new film will be available on Telecine, inside Globoplay, for 24 hours. In all, there are 10 exclusive titles from eight different nationalities – from Bhutanese-Chinese and Ukrainian to German and French. Check out the full list:

07/15: THE HAPPINESS OF LITTLE THINGS

In The Happiness of Small Things, a young teacher in Bhutan, Ugyen (Sherab Dorji), runs away from his job with plans to go to Australia and become a singer. As punishment, his superiors send him to the most remote school in the world, a glacial Himalayan village called Lunanao. After an arduous eight-day journey just to get there, he finds no electricity, no books, not even a board to write on.

Humble, the villagers welcome the new master, who faces the difficult task of teaching the local children without any materials. He wants to give up and go home, but as he learns about the little ones’ life stories, he begins to be transformed by the incredible spiritual strength of that community.

7/16: THE LAST NIGHT

The Last Night follows Nell (Keira Knightley), Simon (Matthew Goode) and their son Art (Roman Griffin Davis), a family that is preparing to welcome friends and family to a Christmas feast. Until they find out that everyone is going to die. After a poisonous cloud reaches the UK, extinction is imminent. On YouTube, you can already see people bleeding from their eyes and ears. But even in this hour of final dread, happy announcements are made, disagreements arise, people dance, and common weaknesses are exposed.

07/17: THE HUDA SALON

Huda’s Salon tells the story of Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi), a woman whose visit to a hairdressing salon turns into a nightmare when she is blackmailed by Huda (Manal Awad), the owner of the establishment.

08/18: BLUE BAYOU

Blue Bayou shows how a Korean-American raised in Louisiana bayou works hard to make a living for his family, he must face the ghosts of his past while discovering he could be deported from the only country he’s ever called home.

07/19: ARTHUR RAMBO – HATE IN THE NETWORKS

In Arthur Rambo, writer Karim D’s (Rabah Nait Oufella) career explodes after his online alter ego, Arthur Rambo, is exposed. Despite his fame, the young man begins to be attacked for his old posts that had homophobic and anti-Semitic jokes. Will he be able to turn this situation around?

07/20: THE CARD COUNTER

The Card Counter (or The Card Counter: The Player) revolves around William Tell (Oscar Isaac), a card player and ex-military who sets out to train Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a young man seeking revenge against a mutual enemy of their past.

Tell sees a chance for redemption through his relationship with Cirk. Gaining the support of La Linda (Tiffany Haddish), a mysterious gambling financier, he takes the young man on the road with the goal of winning the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. But keeping Cirk on the right path will prove impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

07/21: RABIYE KURNAZ VS. GEORGE W. BUSH

In Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush, the title character (played by Meltem Kaptan) is desperate to help her son, who was arrested in 2002 by the Americans in Afghanistan, accused of terrorism and later sent to Guantánamo. Alongside the reserved human rights lawyer Bernhard Docke (Alexander Scheer), this Turkish housewife starts a legal and media campaign to get the attention of the international community and, thus, get her son’s release.

07/22: OLGA

In Olga, a 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast (Anastasiia Budiashkina) lives in exile in Switzerland and works to secure a spot at the National Sports Centre. When a wave of protests erupts in her home country – what would later be known as the Ukrainian Spring – the girl finds herself plunged into anxiety as her family gets involved in the movement.

07/23: PARIS NIGHTS

In Paris Nights (or The Passengers of the Night), the year is 1981, elections, celebrations spread through the streets, there is an air of hope in Paris. But not for Elisabeth (Charlotte Gainsbourg), who is divorcing her husband and will have to take care of her two teenage children alone.

She then gets a job on a late-night radio show, where she meets Talulah (Noée Abita), a troubled teenager that Elisabeth decides to take in and take home. For the first time, Talulah experiences the warmth of a family, and her free spirit slowly changes the lives of Elisabeth and her children.

07/24: RITA’S FATHER

In O Pai da Rita, Roque (Wilson Rabelo) and Pudim (Ailton Graça) are two old-school composers from Vai-Vai, a samba school in São Paulo. They share a kitnet, decades of friendship and a love for their careers. But a doubt from the past has always plagued them: what happened to dancer Rita, an old flame of both?

Ritinha (Jéssica Barbosa), daughter of the dancer and also a dancer, enters the scene. At first a solution to the mystery, her presence jeopardizes this great friendship and increases the number of questions even more. Who will be Ritinha’s father? Why did the young woman decide to look for him?

It is worth remembering that, on Fridays and Sundays, the Telecine Cult will re-exhibit, at 10 pm, some of the main selected films. See which ones below: