Thamirys Andrade – 16:28 | updated on 07/12/2022 16:53



Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon Photo: EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Star of series like How To Get Away With Murder and The First Lady, actress Viola Davis recounted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey an experience of faith that marked her deeply. The 56-year-old celebrity reports praying to God in detail for the man she was looking for, and received a miraculous answer three and a half weeks later.

during the program Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special EventViola explained that the idea came about on the advice of one of her friends.

– He said, “Viola, even the empty things, put everything in there. Look, everything”. I said, “Really? With God? Do I have to tell him that?” He confirmed: “Yes. You have to get it all out,” Viola said.

Following her friend’s guidance, the actress knelt down and prayed for a black man from the south of the country, who had already been married and also had children, so that she would not be pressured on this matter. She also wanted someone who was an actor and understood the arts community. In the list, Viola added that her partner was someone who belonged to the church and loved God.

– “If you give me this, I’ll start going to church, God. I really will. I’m committed to it.” And so I signed, just like writing a letter,” Viola continued in her account.

The answer came days after the actress mentalized her ideal partner. Thrilled, she said that she met Julius Tennon, who is originally from Texas, and, to her surprise, met all the requirements presented by her to God.

– Former football player, athlete, married, raised children, he was an actor. He invited me to go to church. And I thought to myself, “Wow!” – said.

Today, Viola and Julius have been married for 19 years and have an 11-year-old adopted daughter, Genesis. She is also a stepmother to two children from Julius’ previous relationships. Thanks to this prayer experience, the actress started to commit to her faith and attend church assiduously.

Read too1 After stirring SP, March for Jesus will move RJ in August

two Fabiana Sinfronio releases single Deus Está Fazer by MK Music

3 Leifert opens up about daughter’s cancer: “I believe in God more”

4 Edna Moda’s voice actress, Nádia Carvalho dies after suffering a stroke

5 Helena Tannure says she had her profile blocked on Instagram

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.