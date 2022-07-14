After a mistake against Timão, Benedetto can paint in a Brazilian team and the web gets excited: “It will stack goals”

Corinthians

Forward missed two penalties in a clash in Libertadores and helped Timão pass the stage

Getty Images/Marcelo Endelli - Benedetto may be leaving Boca Juniors
The Corinthians fan is so far thanking Argentine Benedetto. In a duel for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, the striker missed two penalties for Boca Juniors. If the errors during regulation time were not enough, in the decision of penalties the athlete isolated the charge à la Roberto Baggio. After poor performance, thes Hermanos can trade the player with a Brazilian team.

Before entering the field for the next phase of the South American competition, Timão is focused on facing Santos. After the 4-0 rout in the first leg, Corinthians goes to Vila Belmiro to try to secure the classification. The good result in the first game gives tranquility to Vítor Pereira’s team. However, the athletes should not enter the field with euphoria of those who have passed the stage. Who should be an opponent in the future in national competitions, is the old acquaintance Benedetto.

This because Internacional de Porto Alegre is studying signing the striker on loan. The Xeneize team is willing to release the athlete for a few months to play in another club. The only obstacle is Benedetto’s high salary, something around 1.3 million per month. Colorado’s initial idea is to count on the athlete for six months, being a reinforcement mainly for the Copa Sudamericana.

the attacker Benedetto gained more spotlight in his career only after he was 26 years old. After leaving América de México, the athlete gained international relevance through Boca Juniors. The performances for Libertadores at the time, took the player to Europe. Unable to establish himself at Olympique de Marseille, in France, Darío Benedetto also played for Elche in Spain, on loan. Repurchased by Boca in 2022, the player must already be leaving.

