After Arthur Lira’s maneuver, PEC do Desespero is approved in the Chamber

Arthur Lira managed to approve, in two rounds, the PEC do Desespero

In order to improve Bolsonaro’s situation among voters, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), maneuvered this Wednesday (13) to approve, in the second round, the PEC do Desespero by 469 votes to in favour, 17 against and two abstentions. Voting had been suspended on Tuesday night (12) due to technical problems in the remote voting system.

However, the opposition accused that the government did not have the votes to approve the matter. With difficulty in obtaining a quorum, Lira closed the session and called another one in the semi-presential regime.

There has been a change in the rules allowing remote voting on Wednesdays and Thursdays, before this was only possible on Mondays and Fridays.

With this, the president of the House obtained the minimum number of 308 parliamentarians for the PEC. The proposal must be promulgated in a session of the National Congress until Friday (15), that is, before the parliamentary recess next week.

The amendment allows the president to spend BRL 41.25 billion to increase social benefits outside the spending ceiling until December, that is, less than three months before the elections.

The payment of Auxílio Brasil will be increased from R$400 to R$600, an extra installment of 50% for the kitchen gas voucher and the creation of a Voucher of R$1,000 per month for truck drivers, among other measures.

With the quorum established, the governing parties overturned all the opposition’s highlights, keeping the original text of the rapporteur of the matter, deputy Danilo Forte (União-BA).

Among the main highlights were what called for the overthrow of the state of emergency, the unpredictability of adopting social benefits and what made the benefit permanent.

“This PEC, which is being called Electoral, will benefit the population that is in a gigantic need that we haven’t seen for 20 years. Brazil is back on the hunger map”, said deputy Alice Portugal (BA), who voted yes by the PCdoB bench, but condemned the way in which the benefit is reaching the population.

PCdoB leader Renildo Calheiros (PE) criticized the creation of a state of emergency linked to the increase in fuel prices. “Fuel prices follow the movement of the international market. If they are high, it is because of the dollarization policy that harms Brazilian producers and consumers, which generates inflation and hunger”, he recalled.

Congresswoman Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) said that the government base did not have the votes to maintain the approval of the PEC, much less avoid the highlights that would defeat the government. “We tried to remove the national state of emergency from the text and we were going to succeed. That’s why there was an anti-regime suspension of the session and that’s why today the virtual vote passes, because the deputies are not here ”, she evaluated.

According to her, the opposition voted in favor on Tuesday because it always defended the R$600 emergency aid. “It has always been with the people, but we cannot accept this blank, authoritarian check from this PEC, because we We know what the state of emergency can do to this country,” he protested.

“The issue of the state of emergency is posed to deal a blow to democracy and electoral laws in this country. There is a rupture in the parity of arms and the isonomy of the electoral process”, criticized PT leader in the House, Reginaldo Lopes (MG).

PSB leader Bira do Pindaré (MA) said that there is no constitutional support in the PEC to authorize a state of emergency on the eve of an election. “There is no precedent in the history of manipulation as gross as this. We are amending the Constitution to invent a state of emergency that does not exist in the country,” he said.

“Yesterday the rule was one. To guarantee the amount of votes, the rule changed. Then the rule changed again, to suspend it was no longer for 1 hour, it could be the next day. Today, to guarantee the vote of its allies, who are I don’t know where, the rule changes again, and everything can be done virtually”, said deputy Glauber Braga (PSOL-RJ).

“This is a joke! This is total nonsense! He is afraid of not having enough votes, because there is disagreement, at the base of the government and in the center itself, in this distribution of the 16 billion of the secret budget. That’s exactly what it is,” he criticized.