Alex Teixeira is back at Vasco – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Press Office, São Januário

The dream came true! Celebrate, fan! Alex Teixeira is back in Brazil and will wear the Vasco da Gama shirt! The signing of the star revealed in São Januário was finalized this Wednesday afternoon (07/13) by the Football Department. Back at Gigante da Colina after 12 successful years abroad, where he defended Shakhtar Donetsk, Jiangsu Suning and Besiktas, the baseman has signed a contract until the end of the season and will wear the number 7 shirt, the same shirt he used in his first spell.

Discovered by Vasco da Gama at the age of eight, Alex Teixeira was a highlight and champion in the Cruzmaltina base in all the categories he passed and repeated the dose in the Brazilian National Team, where he became South American champion with the under-15 and under-15 teams. 17. Promoted to the professionals of Gigante da Colina in 2008, the new shirt number 7 returns to Cruzmaltino close to completing the important mark of 100 games. Between 2008 and 2009, the baseman played 95 matches, with 14 assists and 13 goals, the last of which guaranteed Vasco the title of the 2009 Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

“Today is a very special day for me and my family. I’m heading back to the place where it all started and to the club of my heart. I never hid from anyone the affection I have for Vasco and my desire to come back, so I’m very happy with this moment. It is the realization of a dream. There is no better feeling than coming home. I can’t wait to meet the fan again and play my first game. What I can guarantee is that I will do my best to put Vasco back in his rightful place – said the ace.

TECHNICAL SHEET OF THE NEW REINFORCEMENT

Full name: Alex Teixeira Santos

Surname: Alex Teixeira

Birth date: 06/01/1990 (32 years old)

Birthplace: Duke of Caxias (RJ)

Position: midfielder and striker

Clubs: VASCO DA GAMA (1999-2009), Shakhtar Donetsk-UCR (2010-2016), Jiangsu Suning-CHI (2016-2020), Besiktas-TUR (2021-2022) and VASCO DA GAMA (2022)