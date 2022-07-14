All or Nothing”, film about Eike Batista

Synopsis

Based on the book written by journalist Malu Gaspar“Eike: All or Nothing” covers a brief but intense period of the ex-billionaire’s life Eike Batista, who was once one of the most admired men in Brazil and the seventh richest in the world. The story begins in 2006, when the Brazilian economy was taking off because of the pre-salt layer. Eike Batista decides to create the oil company OGX and hires the best men from Petrobras to participate in the pre-salt auction. But megalomaniac plans and a series of misguided decisions and alliances cause his empire to crumble as spectacularly as it had grown. And Brazil watches, perplexed, the fall of Eike, who loses all his fortune, power and prestige.

Cast

The film also features in the cast Thelmo Fernandes, Marcelo Valle, Bukassa Kabengele, Juliana Alves and Xando Graça playing OGX employees, in addition to Jonas Bloch and André Mattoswho lives the former governor.

In the adaptation, former Petrobras employees who left the state-owned company to found OGX are given fictitious names: Laerte, Kopas, Nelson, Zita and Odorico, Dr. Oil. In a special appearance, Carol Castro plays Luma de Oliveira, Eike’s ex-wife.

Eike: All or Nothing – Trailer

Directed by Andradina Azevedo and Dida Andrade (“30 Years Blues”), Eike: All or Nothing hits theaters September 22.