Amazon Prime Day 2022: Find out which were the best-selling items

Amazon announced this Thursday (14) that Prime Day 2022 was the biggest in the entire history of the sales event. With over 300 million products sold globally for Prime program members, between the 12th and 13th of July, the company also announced the most sold products in Brazil.

Here in the country, the company informed that recorded a sales volume 2.1 times higher than at the event held in 2021. This year’s best-selling categories include: Amazon’s own devices, electronics, personal care and cleaning, food and beverage, and smart home.

In all world, more than $3 billion were sold on more than 100 million items from small and medium businesses. The company highlighted that, in Brazil, 15% of sales were destined for CUFA (Central Única das Favelas), although it did not disclose exact figures.

Prime Day 2022 took place between the 12th and 13th of July.

“Amazon is committed to offering a great experience for our consumers and Prime Day in its third edition is already a consolidated event in Brazil and another example of how we seek to achieve our goal”, says Daniel Mazini, President of Amazon at Brazil.

What were the top selling items on Prime Day 2022?

Among the most sold general products by Amazon in Brazil during Prime Day 2022, the company highlights:

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

Playstation 5

L’Oréal Elsève Cicatri Renov Cream

Positive smart lamp

Lola Cosmetics Moisturizing Mask.

Dividing the items by category, the Amazon’s own products best sellers during the two days were:

Electronics:

iPhone 13 was among the best sellers of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Books and ebooks:

The Seven Husbands by Evelyn Hugo

All That Time, by Rachael Lippincott

Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Consumables:

toys and entertainment:

Pack 5 Hot Wheels Cars (Mattel)

Xbox Series S console

Dobble – Family Card Game, Galapagos

home and kitchen:

Positivo’s smart lamp was featured on Prime Day 2022.

Fashion:

About small businesses, Amazon highlights the store “Support Small Business”, which had among the best-selling categories Electronics and Technology, Fashion and Food and Beverages. The store’s best-selling items were: