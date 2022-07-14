Anne Hathaway Celebrates The Devil Wears Prada 16 Years Later

Actress Anne Hathaway (Reproduction/Instagram)

The movie The Devil Wears Prada is still the biggest hit in the current times and it has simply become a true classic on the big screen. Years later and on the anniversary of the film’s release, Anne Hathaway who was Andrea Sachs in the plot went to talk about it on social media.

The film hit the screens in mid-2006 and after 16 years of its release, it still has something to say.

The actress took the moment to share some photos of the plot and declared herself in the publication’s caption, writing: “My favorite outfit revealed to Michael Kors! Happy birthday to The Devil Wears Prada, with special love to the amazing Patricia Field! most amazing, iconic and joyful costumes that somehow continue to serve 16 years later. That’s magic. Looking at the stills from this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many – mine included – I’m amazed that the young female characters in this film built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to choose over their own reproductive health. See you in the fight!”