Apparition of ‘cursed’ giant fish worries Chileans; understand

One rare fish fished off the coast of Arica, in the Chile, last Friday, 11, is causing fear in the country’s citizens. Nicknamed the paddlefish, the animal is not often found in the region and, according to a popular Japanese legend, wherever it passes, it attracts tsunamis, earthquakes and cyclones.

The legend resurfaced in 2011 with the tsunami on the island of Honshu, when a oarfish reappeared after years without being seen in the region. It is believed that the fish lives in the depths and that, when it decides to return to the surface, it is a “messenger” of earthquakes, among other natural disasters. Science has never confirmed the thesis.







Oarfish caught off the coast of Chile Photo: Reproduction Twitter

The Fisheries Development Institute (FIFG) collected samples in order to understand the reasons why it may have appeared on the coast. According to the agency, the presence of the animal on the Chilean coast is very unusual. The animal belongs to a class of fish with large bones and usually live between 200 to 500 meters deep, but have already been found at 1000 meters.

In social networks, but especially in twitter, you can see images of the oarfish being hoisted by the head as the fishermen carry it ashore. The fish was 5.8 meters long.