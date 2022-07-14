Apple and Jony Ive’s Company End Partnership

In 2019, we reported the surprising departure of Jony Ive gives applea company that relied on his work in creating iconic products such as macs, iPods, iPhones, etc. But the designer’s departure was not at all traumatic, as he founded an independent company and signed an agreement with Maçã, which would become his main client.

Despite Tim Cook’s expressed desire to work with Ive for a long time in the future and to evolve the relationship between the parties, the agreement signed with the designer’s company (the LoveFrom) has come to an end. The news was given by The New York Timeswhich confirmed the end of the partnership.

According to the newspaper, the two parties met in recent weeks to discuss a renewal and reached a consensus that they should not extend the agreement. Executives at Apple came to question how much was being paid to Ive and were also frustrated with the hiring of names by the company of the now ex-employee.

In addition, Ive wanted to have the freedom to negotiate with new customers without needing authorization from Apple, which will continue to rely on Jeff Williams (its current COO) as responsible for overseeing the design teams.

The current team, it is worth mentioning, has Evans Hankey leading industrial design and Alan Dye leading software design. In parallel, Apple’s product marketing team, which is led by senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak, has recently taken a central role in product selection.

As for Ive’s company — which, like Apple, declined to comment on the end of the contract — there will be continuity in working with clients such as Airbnb and Ferrari.

