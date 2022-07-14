Apple TV+: ‘Project Artemis’ will feature Channing Tatum and get a new director

After some time without news related to the thriving production of Apple TV+, “Project Artemis”O The Hollywood Reporter brought some very interesting and even surprising information about the film.

Until then, the director of the film would be Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), as we had already reflected; however, he left the production of the feature in early June due to “creative differences”, according to the information. Now, who will be responsible for the direction will be the famous Greg Berlanti.

Berlanti is known for being one of the biggest showrunners Hollywood, with a curriculum that includes popular series like “Arrow”, “The Flash”, “The Flight Attendant” and “Riverdale”. This will be a big step in the director’s career, taking part in a film with a budget of more than US$ 100 million and a strong cast.

Channing Tatum (“Lost City”) is another member of the team for the new film, which already has Chris Evans (“Defending Jacob”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”). Details on characters, as well as related to the film in general, have yet to be revealed.

So far, it is only known that “Project Artemis” The theme will be the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union in the midst of the Cold War, on the eve of the launch of the Apollo 11 spacecraft — which took the first humans to the Moon, in 1968.

There is still no scheduled release date, not even details about the script (which will be on account of Rose Gilroy), so we will certainly see new updates on the project. We can imagine, however, that Apple has high expectations, given the large investment and the names chosen.

