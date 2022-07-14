Astro opines if Grey’s Anatomy continues without Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy lost many characters over its 18 seasons, but the departure of a particular character and its consequences have been widely discussed, would it be possible for the series to continue without Dr. Meredith Grey?

The possibility of the protagonist’s farewell and whether the show would survive without her was a subject addressed by the former cast member, Eric Dane, who brought Mark Sloan (McSteamy) to life from seasons 2 to 9.

The actor participated in the Radio Andy program, presented by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, and was talking about his career and personal life when he was asked about some questions regarding Grey’s Anatomy, among them whether he thought the series could go on without Pompeo.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question. You know, is it the show that is the star, or is it Ellen that is the star of the show? And I do not know. I think at this point, I could live without her, but I think it would be short-lived,” he opined.

The possibility of Ellen Pompeo leaving the cast of the show has been discussed for some time, due to the protagonist herself being tired of the role, and having already hinted, more than once, that she would like to leave Meredith Gray in the past.

Even a scene from the 16th episode of the most recent season was considered an outburst by the actress, due to the words of the character who has a blast after being judged and condemned by her co-workers, when accepting a full-time job in Minnesota.

“I have the right to leave. I earned the right to leave. Other people in my residency class left and took advantage of other opportunities. I stayed. I worked. I searched. I won prizes for that place. I did everything that was expected of me and then some. And now, if I want to leave, is it considered disloyal? This is ridiculous. It’s an absurd. Do you know what else it is? It’s my decision, and I made my decision,” she yelled at the height of her irritation.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

At the end of the episode, Meredith ended up deciding to stay longer in the city and in the hospital, which was something to be expected since Grey’s Anatomy had been renewed for a 19th season and Pompeo has one more year on his ABC contract.

In her latest statement about the possibility of leaving the series before it ends, the actress admitted that she has already discussed the matter with creator Shonda Rhimes and when asked who would replace her as the lead, she said they would find someone, or not.

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy is being shown on the Sony Channel. All others are available on Globoplay, Prime Video and Star

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.