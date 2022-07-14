Atlético-GO dominates, beats Goiás and advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

In great performance, Atlético-GO won the local classic with Goiás by making it 3-0, tonight (13), and guaranteed the classification to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The triumph away from home, in Serrinha, guaranteed the place for Dragão, which reaches the quarterfinals of the tournament for the second time in its history. In the first leg, the teams had drawn goalless.

The visitors controlled the match from start to finish. In the first half, they ‘rented’ the attacking field, creating more and managing to open the score at 40′, with Jorginho. In the second, Esmeraldino left the barrier, but Dragão was very accurate and hit two counterattacks in less than 20 minutes to build a consistent lead and take the spot. Wellington Rato, at 7′, and Marlon Freitas, from a penalty at 19′, swung the net.

Classified, Rubro-Negro pockets another R$ 3.9 million in participation. Now, the team awaits the draw that will be held by the CBF next Tuesday (19) to know its opponent in the quarters and the draw until the decision.

Hegemony in 2022

The classification also shows Atlético’s hegemony over the rival in the season. Dragon was state champion in April, with two victories over Verdão: 1-0 in the first leg, at home, and 3-1 in the return, away. Rubro-Negro’s only defeat in 2022 was in the fifth round of the Brasileirão, when Goiás won 1-0 at Antônio Accioly.

Second best campaign guaranteed

The Dragon also guaranteed, at least, its second best campaign in the history of the Copa do Brasil. The team had reached the quarterfinals only once, in 2010, when they beat Palmeiras at this stage, falling only in the semifinals to Vitória.

Who did well: Wellington Rat

To increase the field, Atlético looked for the game on the sides and the striker managed to get the better of the marking. He had plenty of space and time to assist on the first goal and even scored the second.

Who was bad: Danilo Barcelos

Danilo Barcelos failed too much in marking and defensive recomposition, making the opponent seek to create most of his offensive plays in that sector. Without supporting the attack, even because of Verdão’s defensive posture, he left the field at half-time for Vinícius to enter.

Goiás performance: Scheme does not work

Goiás maintained its defensive posture, trying to exploit the direct link and quick attacks, which did not work in the first half. Defensively, Esmeraldino were doing well until Yan Souto failed, who left Jorginho alone to open the scoring. After the break, the team came back more aggressive, but vacillated a lot in the counterattacks, conceding two more goals.

Atlético-GO performance: Total dominance

Not intimidated by being away from home, the Dragon went up and controlled the game in the opening 45 minutes. With more initiative, the team mainly explored the right side, from where Wellington Rato’s cross came into the goal.

When the rival launched the attack, Rubro-Negro was surgical and fit two counterattacks to expand the score and, practically, define the confrontation still in the 20 minutes of the final stage.

game chronology

With the hosts retracted, the Rubro-Negro launched the attack. Airton hit the post close to the post at 10′, and headed in, also taking paint off the post, at 13′. Marlon took a risk from outside the area, at 18′, but Tadeu grabbed it without difficulty. The pressure only turned into a goal in the 40′, when Wellington Rato crossed in the area and Jorginho went up free to send it to the net.

Verdão started to put pressure on the return of the break, however they gave a lot of space in the defense and Dragão took advantage of it. After 7′, Wellington Rato scored the second. Esmeraldino followed in the attack, however failed again in the defense and Tadeu gave a penalty in Airton. In the charge, Marlon Freitas scored the third, at 19′. After that, the hosts pressured, but the goalkeeper Ronaldo did not have much work to keep the goal without being leaked.

Soft water on hard stone…

Goiás left Atlético with the ball and closed itself. The visitors tried from outside the area, betting on crosses, however without taking much danger to goalkeeper Tadeu. Until, in the 40′, Jorginho noticed the snooze of the defense and passed on the back of Yan Souto to go up alone and head in the cross made by Wellington Rato, from the right, and open the scoring.

Dragon expands at the beginning of the 2nd half

Atlético took advantage of Esmeraldino’s attack on the return of half-time and, in a counterattack pulled by Luiz Fernando, extended it in the 7th minute. He ran at speed and passed to Wellington Rato, who took it easy to dribble past goalkeeper Tadeu before filling the net.

everything works out

Tadeu was going to take a dribble again inside the area, but this time he took down Airton, at 17′. The referee had no doubts and scored the penalty, converted by Marlon Freitas. The Dragon captain kicked at the defender’s right, who leapt to the other side.

next games

The two teams change the key and return to the field on Sunday (17), for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. At 11 am, Esmeraldino visits Juventude, in Caxias do Sul. Later, at 18:00, the Dragon receives the Fortaleza.

DATASHEET:

GOIÁS 0 x 3 ATLÉTICO-GO

Competition: Copa do Brasil – Round of 16 return game

Date: July 13, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Haile Pinheiro Stadium, Serrinha, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

goals: Jorginho, at 40’/1st (ATG); Wellington Rato, at 7’/2nd (ATG), Marlon Freitas, at 19’/2nd (ATG)

Yellow cards: Ramon Menezes, Edson and Airton (ATG); Fellipe Bastos, Dadá Belmonte and Tadeu (GOI)

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio Vinícius (Dada Belmonte), Matheus Sales (Luan Dias), Fellipe Bastos (Auremir) and Danilo Barcelos (Vinicius); Nicolas and Pedro Raul (Renato Junior). Technician: Jair Ventura

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon Menezes (Edson Fernando) and Jefferson; Edson Felipe (Gabriel Noga), Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Airton (Shaylon), Wellington Rato (Léo Pereira) and Luiz Fernando. Technician: Jorginho