Away from Vasco, Vitinho will leave Corinthians for a club in Portugal | Corinthians

Midfielder Vitinho, who belongs to Corinthians and who had his contract terminated at Vasco, is about to settle with Arouca, from Portugal. The contract will be for five seasons.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Corinthians until 2024, but will terminate his contract with Timão to move to Europe. Owner of 100% of the player’s economic rights, Timão should keep about 50% thinking about a future transfer.

The news, first published by journalist Venê Casagrande, was confirmed by ge.

The passage through Vasco was very erased. Signed at the beginning of the season on a one-year loan, the player only made four appearances for the Rio de Janeiro club, as he spent a long time injured.

In Serie B, he only participated in the debut against Vila Nova, entering the second half, and since then has been related to five other games in the competition. The announcement of the termination took place on Wednesday.