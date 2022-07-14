BA.2.75: understand the subvariant of the omicron that has already reached 10 countries and has a ‘nickname’ created on the internet | coronavirus

THE subvariant BA.2.75 – another one of the omicron variant of the coronavirus – has given rise to talk: there are indications that it may be more transmissible than the previous ones and, in addition, it was even “baptized” with a nickname on social networks: “Centaurus”.

But what is really known about her? You will understand, in topics, in this report:

what does it say to WHO? Is BA.2.75 more transmissible than the other subvariants of the omicron? Where did the name ‘Centaurus’ come from?

Last week, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, spoke about the variant – whose existence was first reported in India.

“It is still too early to know whether this subvariant has additional properties of immune invasion or of being more clinically severe. We don’t know that. We have to wait and see,” he explained.

The scientist explained that, until then, few genetic sequences of BA.2.75 were available for analysis, but the subvariant appears to have some mutations in the region of the coronavirus that it uses to bind to cells in our body – known as the binding domain receiver (or RBD).

So far, there are records of the appearance of BA.2.75 in at least ten countries other than India, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Germany, Canada and the Netherlands.

“At any time, if there is an emergence of a virus that looks different enough from a previous one, enough to be called a variant of different concern, the committee [da OMS] will do that,” Swaminathan clarified.

One variant of worry is defined by the WHO as having one or more of the following characteristics:

increased transmissibility;

causes a harmful shift in the epidemiology of Covid-19;

generates more severe disease;

decreases the effectiveness of available vaccines and therapies.

The omicron variant, for example, is a variant of concern.

Also last week, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) added BA.2.75 to the list of variants being monitored.

2) Is BA.2.75 more transmissible than the other subvariants of the omicron?

“It’s still too early to draw many conclusions,” Matthew Binnicker, director of virology at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, told the Associated Press news agency. “But it looks like, especially in India, transmission rates are showing this kind of exponential increase.”

It is not yet known, however, whether the transmission rates of BA.2.75 will surpass those of the subvariant BA.5 – which, together with BA.4, is already dominant in Brazil.

BA.2.75 has eight mutations in the RBD region compared to BA.2, which gave rise to it, explained virologist Tom Peacock, from the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, on Twitter.

Individually, these mutations would not be of concern. But, appearing together, they became “another matter”.

“Worth keeping an eye out,” Peacock wrote.

3) Where did the name ‘Centaurus’ come from?

The name was first used on July 1, when a Twitter user said in a post that he would refer to BA.2.75 as “Centaurus”. The “nickname”, however, is not official..

Some experts have spoken against the nomenclature on the same social network.

The American newspaper “The Washington Post” heard a scientist on the subject: for Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist and researcher at the University of Bern, Switzerland, in the absence of an “easy and mutual language” about a variant, people would probably look for it. one.

Hodcroft was part of the WHO group that discussed what names would be given to variants of concern – last year, the organization decided to name these variants with Greek letters, to avoid stigmatizing the countries where they arose.