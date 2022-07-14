ballerina | Ana de Armas hired Emerald Fennell to write John Wick spin-off

(Images: Getty Images)

One of the spin-offs of “John Wick” currently under development, “ballerina” found his screenwriter. Emerald Fennellwinner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “beautiful revenge“, was hired for the position by the protagonist of the film, Ana de Armas.

The actress spoke to she:

“It was really important for me to hire a female writer, because when I joined the project, it was just director Len wiseman and another guy. And I was like, ‘this is not going to work’. So I interviewed five or six female screenwriters. And we hired Emerald Fennell, and I’m very proud of it.”

The new film will see the young assassin of the title seeking revenge against the people who killed her family. The character has appeared briefly in “John Wick 3: Parabellum” played by Unity Phelan, but it is barely possible to identify her.

The spin-off is directed by Len Wiseman, known for the franchise “night Angels“, with the initial draft of the script being by Shay Hatten, who wrote the “parabellum“, in addition to the recent “army of the dead“, by Zack Snyder. Chad Stahelski, director of the main franchise films, will serve as producer alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

There is still no release date for “Ballerina”.