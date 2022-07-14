Benedetto talks about elimination for Corinthians

If for Corinthians fans Darío Benedetto was a ‘hero’ in qualifying for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, in Boca Juniors the feeling was of mourning after the elimination on penalties for the Brazilian club.

Benedetto, who wasted a penalty in normal time and one in the penalty shootout – if he converted, he would classify the Argentines -, spoke for the first time after the horrible performance. The player admitted that he did not sleep after the game, cited ‘difficult days’ and stated that he feels guilty about leaving Libertadores. He, however, rules out leaving Boca after the episode.

“They were difficult days after the elimination in Libertadores, missing two penalties. Sebastián battaglia is gone [o técnico foi demitido]. All in one week,” Benedetto told ESPN Argentina today.It would have changed the history of the match if I had taken the penalty during normal time.”

He then admitted that he was sleepless after the tough elimination to Boca Juniors and said he felt guilty about the result. “The first penalty left me bitter. But I’m a striker and I’m still trying. I asked to hit the penalty shootout, and I got tremendous anger. I felt very guilty, that’s why the tears. I feel that as a player and as a Boca fan. “, he stated.

Benedetto talks about confusion with the board

According to columnist for UOL Esporte Tales Torraga, Darío Benedetto and other players in the Boca squad had a tense meeting with the board on the eve of the decision against Corinthians. The athletes asked for the late payment of the prize for the title of the Argentine Championship, which was denied with screams. Bad weather prevailed in the Bombonera locker rooms before the Libertadores match.

“The day before the game [contra o Corinthians], nothing happened. A video came out that became known [de uma discussão]. It wasn’t a message for anyone, I already clarified who I had to clarify, but nothing more than that. Nothing special happened,” Benedetto began.

“I talk a lot with Roman [Riquelme] and the entire Council. He didn’t know there was a camera there [na reunião]”, he added. “I don’t need to apologize to anyone, because I haven’t spoken to anyone in particular. I spoke to Riquelme after the match with Corinthians and after the match with San Lorenzo.”