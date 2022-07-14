Thamirys Andrade – 10:04 am | updated on 7/14/2022 11:17 am



Pastor Bill Johnson and his wife Beni Johnson Photo: Playback / Youtube / Bethel Church

Writer Beni Johnson, wife of Pastor Bill Johnson, of Bethel Church, a church based in California (USA), died on Tuesday night (13). Beni was 67 years old, had been battling cancer since 2018 and was currently in hospice care at her home.

The announcement was made by Pastor Bill Johnson on his social media. In the post, he said his wife is now “healthy and free”.

Son of the couple and leader of Bethel Music, Brian Johnson also spoke about his mother’s departure through the internet.

– My mother went home tonight. Love you mom! – She wrote it.

Beni found out she had breast cancer in March 2018. At the time, she said she had an experience with God.

– It all started in March, I left the doctor’s office and I was very shocked. I asked Jesus, “What do I do now?” I heard Jesus say to me, “Just love me.” I said, “I can do it.” I have been at peace,” she explained in a Facebook post.

During treatment, she also discovered that she had a mutation in the BR2 gene. The condition put her at high risk for tumors of the breast, ovary and various other types.

In February of this year, one of the most intense phases of the illness for Beni, Bethel Church launched a 24/7 prayer campaign for her life.

At the end of the last week, doctors noted that the time had come to transition from cancer treatment with chemotherapy to symptom relief. The patient then began to receive palliative care at home.

Bill and Beni Johnson led about 11,000 members at Bethel Church. The church is known in many parts of the world because of its songs and preaching.

According to the institution’s website, Beni was instrumental in the development of the Bethel House of Prayer, as well as the Intercession Team. His vision was “to see God’s people live prayerful, joyful, and complete well-being.”

