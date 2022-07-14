Between Knives and Secrets: Jamie Lee Curtis despised Ana de Armas’ performance on set: ‘Inexperienced’ Rolling Stone

Jamie Lee Curtis recalled the moment he met Ana de Armas on the set

Jamie Lee Curtis admitted to having thought that Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced and unsophisticated’ actress during the filming of Between Knives and Secrets (2019). Curtis remembered the moment he met of weapons in an interview with she.

In season, Ana de Armas had previously participated in films such as Blade Runner 2049(2017), war dogs (2016) and Knock Before Entering (2015). Before acting in American films, the 34-year-old actress had been working in Cuban and Spanish productions for over a decade.

Nonetheless, Curtis assumed that of weapons had just arrived from Cuba and was a new talent in Hollywood. “I assumed – and I say this with a lot of shame – because she came from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Curtis said.

I assumed that A-N-A she was an inexperienced and unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’

Curtis commented that she was so impressed with the performance of A-N-Aof weapons in Between Knives and Secrets who said to A-N-A that would help her to be cast as a protagonist in West Side Story (2021), film by Steven Spielberg. Or even introduce her to godchildren, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal.

to the surprise of Curtisthe actress already knew Jack Gyllenhaal and other big names in the field like Keanu Reeveshis co-star in Knock Before Entering (2015), debut film by Ana de Armas in English.

She’s not as fancy as the ads might have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is a kind of give and take. She is curious and asks a lot of questions. She is an excellent actress.

The next release of Ana De Armas will be in the biopic of Marilyn MonroeHollywood star in the 1950s. The cast includes Adrien Brody as Arthur Asher Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe D., Julianne Nicholson as Gladys and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy.

blondedebut in Netflix on the 23rd of September. Watch the teaser below: