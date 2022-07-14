Biopic ‘Elvis’ is featured among the premieres of the week

Among the releases of the week are the biopic ‘Elvis’, with Austin Butler playing the “king of rock”, and the Palme d’Or nominee at Cannes, “Crimes of the Future”, by David Cronenberg, with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. Check out the entire schedule.

‘Elvis’

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s film (“Moulin Rouge: Love in Red”), which tells the life and trajectory of the “king of rock”, from his rise to stardom, including their tumultuous relationship of more than 20 years. with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

‘Crimes of the future’

Nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, the feature that mixes reflection, science fiction and touches of horror, written and directed by the cult David Cronenberg (“The Fly” and “Crash: Strange Pleasures”), imagines a world where humans go through surgeries and experiments adapting to a synthetic environment. The plot follows the artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), who, with the help of Caprice (Léa Seydoux), uses the metamorphosis of his organs in performances. Also in the cast is Kristen Stewart, who plays the character who utters the iconic phrase “Surgery is the new sex”. See the review.

‘Ho Chi Minh’s Rio de Janeiro’

Between fiction and reality, Claudia Mattos’ drama focuses on the story of a sailor who survived the Revolt of the Whip and was a friend of Ho Chi Minh’s in the 1910s: the colleague brings the then future Vietnamese leader to Rio, where he introduces him to the socialism. The narrative is told by the character’s grandson, who tries to turn into a documentary the cases he heard from his grandfather as a child.

‘Rua Guaicurus’

The daily life of one of the largest red-light districts in the country, in the center of Belo Horizonte, is revealed in João Borges’ film. At the site, which has been in operation since the 1950s, nearly three thousand women work daily. The film combines documentary and staging, with the performance of actresses such as Elizabeth Miguel, who has worked as a call girl in the place.

‘Flammable Girl’

German filmmaker Elisa Mishto’s debut feature follows the drama of Julie, a young heiress who is paralyzed in life, with no commitments, and decides to check into a psychiatric clinic where she meets the resigned nurse Agnes. The two then go through a process of transformation and rebellion.