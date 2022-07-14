Bitcoin is already traded for values ​​above $ 20,000

Following the trend of the United States Stock Exchange, Bitcoin has already been trading, for the third consecutive day, above the level of US$ 20,000, a pattern evaluated as very positive by analysts of the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, the high was registered in 1.9%.

One of the main reasons why Bitcoin rose a little was the minutes issued by the Federal Reverse (FED), the US Central Bank, mentioning that the country’s economy remains strong, and that it is already in the phase of overcoming the shocks caused by the inflation that has appeared in recent months, even more so after the lockdowns in China and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Even after having slightly increased above US$ 20,000, digital asset market analysts continue to estimate minimal chances that Bitcoin can recover in a short period, unless there is a sudden turn in the inflation trend in the market. world stage. “There is carnage on the outside,” said David Nage, a manager at asset management firm Arca, but he also sees the fact that Bitcoin has remained in this range, between $18,000 and $18,000, as a very positive thing. 20 thousand in the last month.

Even with Bitcoin’s rise, the best performer, when it comes to market cap, is Ethereum (ETH), which showed a 3.6% advance and reached $1,186.92. Most of it under the influence of the trial version of the blockchain, when it successfully ran the upgrade it abandoned the normal mining mechanism.