Botafogo seeks ‘reassembled’ against América-MG to advance in the Copa do Brasil

After losing 3-0 in the first leg, the Botafogo seeks a true miracle to stay alive in Brazil’s Cup. The Glorious receives the America-MG this Thursday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), for the return round of the round of 16.

With the score of the first leg, Alvinegro only advances if they score by four or more goals difference. Returning a triumph with a three-goal advantage, therefore, the carioca team will force the penalty shootout. Coelho can even lose by two goals difference that will qualify.

The two teams, however, try to recover psychologically from defeats at the weekend by the Brasileirão. Botafogo lost 2-0 to Cuiabá in Mato Grosso. Coelho fell 1-0 to Internacional, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Luís Castrocoach of Botafogo, knows that his team’s task is thankless.

“We cannot deny that they have a big advantage and that we are facing problems. But let’s work to get the result. I believe we can do it”, said Luís Castro, without generating great expectations.

Changes in Botafogo vs América-MG

In terms of squad, Botafogo will not be able to count on defender Víctor Cuesta and midfielder Luís Oyama, who cannot play in the Copa do Brasil because they have already defended, respectively, Internacional and Mirassol in the tournament.

On the América-MG side, despite the advantage, coach Vagner Mancini preaches caution so that Coelho is not surprised.

“We gained confidence after that match, but it’s still not resolved. We will need to have a behavior similar to the first game in order to be able to have supremacy on the field”, he analyzed.

For this game, however, the coach wins the reinforcement of defender Éder, who served suspension in the defeat to Internacional and reappears in Conti’s spot. His partner in the sector, however, is a mystery, as Iago Maidana disputes the position with Luan Patrick.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X AMERICA-MG

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: July 14, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 21:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa-SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa-SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Kanu, Joel Carli and Philipe Sampaio; Renzo Saravia, Patrick de Paula, Lucas Piazon, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Vinicius Lopes and Erison

Coach: Luis Castro

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichiolli, Patric, Éder, Luan Patrick (Iago Maidana) and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo, Aloísio and Pedrinho

Coach: Vagner Mancini