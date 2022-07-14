Botafogo x America: see probable schedules of the game for the Copa do Brasil

photo: Moor Panda/America Henrique Almeida (left) and der (right) return to America after serving a suspension in the Brazilian

America and Botafogo have important returns and absences for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. This Thursday (14), at 9 pm, the teams will face each other at Estdio Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro, in search of a spot in the quarterfinals. O supersports brings the probable scales.

The Rabbit will find a different Botafogo in relation to the first leg. Of the likely starters, only six started the first duel: Gatito Fernndez, Joel Carli, Kanu, Hugo, Patrick de Paula and Vincius Lopes.

For the match, coach Lus Castro will count on the return of right-back Saravia and forward Vinicius Lopes, who were suspended in the 2-0 defeat to Cuiab, for the Brazilian Championship.

Also important players in the offensive sector, Gustavo Sauer and Matheus Nascimento, may be news. The first is in the final stages of recovery from an injury, while the second was just spared in the last game.

On the other hand, defender Vctor Cuesta will be missing. In addition to having already participated in the Brazil Cup with Internacional, the Argentine defender fractured his cheekbones. Midfielder Oyama will also not be able to enter the field as he has already defended Mirassol in the competition.

Injured sides Carlinhos and Rafael, midfielders Barreto, Breno and Kayque, and forwards Diego Gonalves and Victor S.

The big question in Botafogo’s squad is the tactical scheme. The team can leave the 3-5-2 and play in the 4-3-3. In this case, Matheus Nascimento starts the match.

Thus, the likely holders of the Carioca team are: Catito Ferndez; Saravia, Kanu, Carli and Hugo; Patrick de Paula, Del Piage and Lucas Fernandes; Vinicius Lopes, Erison and Matheus Nascimento (Philipe Sampaio).

america

Coach Vagner Mancini has two major absences for this Thursday's match. Strikers Everaldo, with tendinitis in the back of the left thigh, and Wellington Paulista, who injured the semimembranosus muscle in his right thigh, continue to recover.

Defender der and striker Henrique Almeida return to the team after serving a suspension against Internacional, for the Brazilian. The first guaranteed presence among the holders, while the second competes for a spot in the attack.

That’s because Mancini improvised the Colombian midfielder Indian Ramrez as a false 9 in the defeat to Inter. However, with Alosio more physically prepared (he had just returned from injury), and with the return of Henrique Almeida, the tendency is for one of the two strikers to start.

Two other changes – these by technical option – must occur in the defensive system. Germn Conti and Marlon should lose their places to Iago Maidana and Danilo Avelar, respectively.

With that, the probable lineup of America has: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana (Conti), Luan Patrick and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho and Alosio (Henrique Almeida).