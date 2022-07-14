Cara Delevingne kisses Selena Gomez in series and has fun

Cara Delevingne, 29, commented on kissing Selena Gomez, 29, during a scene from the show’s second season “only Murders in The building“. The actresses, who play Alice and Mabel respectively, kiss after feeling romantic interest in each other.

In an interview with E!, Delevingne said that the recordings with Selena were fun and played with the repercussion of the kiss.

“Wouldn’t anyone in the world want to kiss Selena? It was just hysterical. It’s one of those things that happens, especially when you already know someone. You just have fun,” he said.

Although they already know each other, Delevingne said they don’t have much contact due to their schedules of commitments.

“Being able to spend time with her, work [..] She is a wonderful person professionally, whether I knew her or not. She is brilliant. One of the actresses I enjoyed working with the most”, he praised.

Pansexual assumed since 2020, the actress said she is still grateful to have the opportunity to play the character Alice.

“For me, being able to bring a queer person to life on screen meant a lot. I talked about it with Selena. It was emotional.”

In the series, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are three strangers who are united by their obsession with true crime. The three team up to uncover the truth behind their neighbor Tim’s sudden death and launch their Only Murders in the Building podcast to document their findings along the way.

The second season was released yesterday on the streaming platform Star+.