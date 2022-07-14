Casagrande reveals the real reason for his departure from Globo. “I was not so prestigious” | Cíntia Lima column

Walter Casagrande opened the game and explained the details of his resignation from Globo. After 25 years working on the platinum venus, the commentator realized that it was no longer as prestigious as it used to be.

When participating in the Fala, Brasólio Podcast on Youtube, Casagrande explained that he began to distrust and open his eyes to other projects after a change of direction at the station. The former athlete was no longer feeling so important and starting a new phase in his career became a priority. “When the direction changed, many people left, from all areas, Dramaturgy, Journalism, Sports. And I started to realize that it wasn’t as prestigious as it used to be. But then we sat down to talk, I didn’t have any problems, it was great. Because I really wanted to leave and they wanted me to leave.”

In the 25 years he stayed at Globo, Casagrande has nothing to complain about and, in balance about his career, he declared: “I was at Globo for 25 years and I have nothing to complain about: I traveled the world playing for the Brazilian national team, commented on the World Cup, the Olympics, played friendlies everywhere. I saw a lot”.

The departure of the Globo commentator shook the television and internet market. The former athlete is already hired by UOL and is disputed by SBT and Band.