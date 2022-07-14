Cássio activates ex-Corinthians and asks for rival number to talk about fight in game against Santos

After qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, after passing through Boca Juniors, from Argentina, and the victory over Flamengo to paste in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship, one point behind the leader, Palmeiras, Corinthians returned to play a knockout match. This time, he faced Santos again, last Wednesday (14), for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

After beating the rival 4-0 in the first leg, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians could lose by up to three goals and would still qualify for the round of 16 of the competition. Peixe managed to win, but only by 1 to 0, with a goal by Marcos Leonardo, from a penalty, but the main point of discussion in the match was the confusion on the field, both during the game and after the final whistle.

With the end of the match, Cássio was the target of a Santos fan who invaded the Vila Belmiro lawn, and the author of the home team’s goal, who was close to the goalkeeper, tried to defend him from the aggression. Because of Marcos Leonardo’s attitude, several fans from São Paulo and even other rivals praised the young man, and the Timão goalkeeper also managed to talk to Peixe’s number 9.

During the live of “Central do GE”, from Globo Esporte, journalist Marcelo Braga revealed behind the scenes about the situation. “Cassio got in touch with Camacho, a Santos player who also played for Corinthians, to get in touch with Marcos Leonardo, to thank him for the player’s attitude and strength. They are rivals, but they are workmates”, revealed the Timão sector manager.