Cássio asks Marcos Leonardo to contact him to thank him for his support after the aggression in Santos x Corinthians | Corinthians

Cassio asks Marcos Leonardo for contact to thank Santos player

The goalkeeper and his family were very grateful for the behavior of the Santos striker, who helped to hold the fan who tried to attack the Timão goalkeeper on the Vila lawn. Later, in an interview, the Santos player said that he could not ignore the fact and stop helping to protect his rival.

In the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday, Cassio’s wife had already mentioned the Santos player in a post on social media and thanked him for the player’s support at the time of the aggression.

Cassio asks for action

In the morning, in an interview with TV Bandeirantes, Cássio showed great respect for Santos and asked that the episode be looked at carefully by Organs competent bodies.

– We cannot generalize. It wasn’t all Santos fans that did it, but it can’t happen anymore. We don’t know what the next step will be. We joke, but a very serious tragedy can happen. We’re almost there for everything that’s been going on. It’s not because it was with Cássio, it could be any player. Unfortunately it was with Santos, it could be another team too. You want to curse in the stands, that’s your right. But to invade the field to try to attack, in my view, cowardly and behind the back, goes beyond the limits – said the goalkeeper.

– You have to take action, Santos has to take action. It’s not long before tragedy strikes. We are doubting that this can happen,” he added.

In the same interview, Cássio thanked Marcos Leonardo for the support, who tried to defend him from aggression, and other Santos players.

– I want to thank the Santos boys for their positioning and affection. I have a lot of respect for Santos, there are a lot of people I know there, hardworking people. Unanimity does not agree with what happened. It’s hard, the family seeing this, nobody wants to go through. Let the CBF see and decide what to do, but it has to be careful. In 2022, situations like this are happening. You’re playing and you’re afraid a firecracker will hit you, since your back is turned. I speak for football, it can’t happen anymore, it’s done – concluded the goalkeeper.

For invasion and aggression, Santos can receive a high fine and lose control of the field for up to ten matches. Eight fans of the Baixada team were detained after the match, underwent a hearing in Vila Belmiro and were later released. They can face up to two years in prison.

1 of 1 Cássio is attacked by a Santos fan in Vila Belmiro — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF Cássio is attacked by a Santos fan in Vila Belmiro — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF

In the early hours of this Thursday, Cassio’s wife made an outburst on social media and recalled the terror that the goalkeeper went through with threats from Corinthians months ago.

