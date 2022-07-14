CCXP Awards: Everything you need to know about the event, which takes place tomorrow (15)

Since the first edition of the CCXP Awards has been one of the most awaited events by pop culture fans in the country. The award, sponsored by Omelet Company, will deliver tomorrow night (15) 32 trophies for works, content creators and artists from six different categories: FFilms, Series, Literature, Games & eSports, Comics and Creators.
The category winners were chosen by popular vote, held at site event official, and by the technical jury, composed of dozens of experts in these areas of entertainment. The award ceremony will be presented by Tiago Leifert and will occur in room Sao Paulo, of Julio Prestes Cultural Center. On the occasion, only the nominees and some special guests will participate.
In addition to Leifert, other talents from the national industry were invited to give the ‘Glory’ trophy to the winners. Among the names already confirmed by the production of the event, those of Antonio Tabet, Felipe Castanhari, Tiago Abravanel, Ed Gama, Nobru, Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Nyvi Estephan, Gaulês, Cid Cidoso, Lívian Aragão, Camilota XP, Lahgolas, between others.
For those who want to accompany the delivery of the prizes at home, the event will be shown from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time) both on the official channels of CCXP as in the networks of Omelet. For the most assiduous fans of Pop culture, the awards will still have a red carpet exclusive venue where the biggest names on the national scene will pass – in it, coverage is the responsibility of the podPah, one of the biggest podcasts country, and by reporters from the websites Omelet and The Enemy.
To shake up the event’s soundtrack, the CCXP Awards will feature performances by the band Fresno It’s from rapper Brazilian Rashid. A post-show with various contents about the event also promises to mark the night from 11:30 pm (Brasilia time). Below is a list of all the nominees for the main awards:
Movies Category
- Best Global Film:
The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
Attack of the Dogs
Druk – One More Round
Charm
Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best National Film:
The Last Forest
Jellyfish
Provisional Measure
Eduardo and Monica
Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- Best National Director:
Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)
Anna Mylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)
Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang)
Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)
Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)
- Best National Actor:
César Mello (Doctor Gama)
Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)
Irandhir Santos (Piedade)
Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)
Seu Jorge (Marighella)
- Best National Actress:
Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)
Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)
Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)
Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)
Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)
Category TV Series
- Best Global Series:
round 6
Succession
Arcane
WandaVision
Ted Lasso
- Best National Series:
Invisible City
September mornings
The Evandro Case
tuning
Under pressure
- Best National Actor:
Christian Malheiros (Tuning)
Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)
Flavio Tolezani (DOM)
Gabriel Leone (DOM)
Selton Mello (Therapy Session)
- Best National Actress:
Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)
Hermila Guedes (Second Call)
Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)
Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)
Liniker (September mornings)
Comics Category
- Best National Comics
arlindo
Tacky Story
Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult
confined
Listen, Formosa Marcia
- Best National Comics
Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza (Arlindo)
Laertes (Minotaur’s Handbook)
Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
- Best National Album
arlindo
Tacky Story
Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult
Listen, Formosa Marcia
Isolation
- Best National Strip and Web-strip
The Urn – Amanda Miranda
Anésia & Dolores
How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends! (Strip)
Minotaur’s Handbook
Te Rex: Zapzombie
- Best National Screenwriter
Gabriel Nascimento (The shortest distance between two points is an escape)
Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza – (Arlindo)
Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti)
Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confined)
Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
- Best National Designer
Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Verdades)
Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World)
Camilo Solano (Little Town)
Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
- Best National Artist
Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori)
Amanda Miranda (The Urn)
Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
Leandro Assis (Confined)
Orlandeli (Chico Bento — Truth)
- Best National Colorist
Fabi Marques (Anne of Green Gables)
Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World)
Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza – (Arlindo)
Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
Games & eSports Category
- Best Global Game
It Takes Two
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
- Best National Game
Aspire: Ina’s Tale
Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)
- Best National Competitive Game
Free Fire
R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Valorant
- Best National Mobile Game
Free Fire
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Pokemon Unite
- Best National ORG
AfroGames
Fury
Loud
paiN Gaming
RED Canids Kalunga
- Best National Male Pro-Player
Andrei “Art” Piovezan
Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos
Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
Gustavo “Sacy”
Yago “Yago exe” Vinícius
- Best National Female Pro-Player
Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila
Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa
Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer
Karina “kaah” Takahashi
Natalia “Daiki” Vilela
Literature Category
- best national fiction
The extinction of bees
The Monster Delivery Service
The Last Ancestor
- Best National Nonfiction
Elke: Wonder Woman
Ney Matogrosso: The Biography
Rational Mc’s: Surviving in Hell
Creators Category
- Best National Male Streamer
Alanzoka
Alexandre Gaules
cassimir
Jota Plays
lime
- Best National Female Streamer
Camila Vieira (Kalera)
Diana Zambrozuski
Gabi Cattuzzo
Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)
Sher Machado
- Best Channel / National Revelation Creator
Folklore BR: A New Vision
Mason’s Glove
Professor Noslen
Raphael Vicente
thallitaxavier
- Best National Content Creator
Carol Moreira
Diva Depression
Young nerd
mikannn
phsantos
- Best National Podcast
ends of the universe
hand to hand
Modus Operandi
NerdCast
A Milkshake Named Wanda
- Best National Mesacast
Endless Science
Launch Braba Podcast
more than 8 minutes
podpah
Venus Podcast
