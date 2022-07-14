CCXP Awards: Everything you need to know about the event, which takes place tomorrow (15)

Since the first edition of the CCXP Awards has been one of the most awaited events by pop culture fans in the country. The award, sponsored by Omelet Company, will deliver tomorrow night (15) 32 trophies for works, content creators and artists from six different categories: FFilms, Series, Literature, Games & eSports, Comics and Creators.

The category winners were chosen by popular vote, held at site event official, and by the technical jury, composed of dozens of experts in these areas of entertainment. The award ceremony will be presented by Tiago Leifert and will occur in room Sao Paulo, of Julio Prestes Cultural Center. On the occasion, only the nominees and some special guests will participate.

The CCXP Awards ceremony will be presented by Tiago Leifert (Image: Publicity/CCXP).

In addition to Leifert, other talents from the national industry were invited to give the ‘Glory’ trophy to the winners. Among the names already confirmed by the production of the event, those of Antonio Tabet, Felipe Castanhari, Tiago Abravanel, Ed Gama, Nobru, Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Nyvi Estephan, Gaulês, Cid Cidoso, Lívian Aragão, Camilota XP, Lahgolas, between others.

For those who want to accompany the delivery of the prizes at home, the event will be shown from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time) both on the official channels of CCXP as in the networks of Omelet. For the most assiduous fans of Pop culture, the awards will still have a red carpet exclusive venue where the biggest names on the national scene will pass – in it, coverage is the responsibility of the podPah, one of the biggest podcasts country, and by reporters from the websites Omelet and The Enemy.

To shake up the event’s soundtrack, the CCXP Awards will feature performances by the band Fresno It’s from rapper Brazilian Rashid. A post-show with various contents about the event also promises to mark the night from 11:30 pm (Brasilia time). Below is a list of all the nominees for the main awards:

Movies Category

  • Best Global Film:
    The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
    Attack of the Dogs
    Druk – One More Round
    Charm
    Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Best National Film:
    The Last Forest
    Jellyfish
    Provisional Measure
    Eduardo and Monica
    Monica’s Gang – Lessons
  • Best National Director:
    Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)
    Anna Mylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)
    Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang)
    Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)
    Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)
  • Best National Actor:
    César Mello (Doctor Gama)
    Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)
    Irandhir Santos (Piedade)
    Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)
    Seu Jorge (Marighella)
  • Best National Actress:
    Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)
    Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)
    Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)
    Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)
    Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)

Category TV Series

  • Best Global Series:
    round 6
    Succession
    Arcane
    WandaVision
    Ted Lasso
  • Best National Series:
    Invisible City
    September mornings
    The Evandro Case
    tuning
    Under pressure
  • Best National Actor:
    Christian Malheiros (Tuning)
    Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)
    Flavio Tolezani (DOM)
    Gabriel Leone (DOM)
    Selton Mello (Therapy Session)
  • Best National Actress:
    Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)
    Hermila Guedes (Second Call)
    Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)
    Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)
    Liniker (September mornings)
CCXP Awards
Official CCXP Awards poster (Image: Disclosure/CCXP).

Comics Category

  • Best National Comics
    arlindo
    Tacky Story
    Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult
    confined
    Listen, Formosa Marcia
  • Best National Comics
    Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
    Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza (Arlindo)
    Laertes (Minotaur’s Handbook)
    Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
    Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
  • Best National Album
    arlindo
    Tacky Story
    Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult
    Listen, Formosa Marcia
    Isolation
  • Best National Strip and Web-strip
    The Urn – Amanda Miranda
    Anésia & Dolores
    How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends! (Strip)
    Minotaur’s Handbook
    Te Rex: Zapzombie
  • Best National Screenwriter
    Gabriel Nascimento (The shortest distance between two points is an escape)
    Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza – (Arlindo)
    Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti)
    Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confined)
    Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)
  • Best National Designer
    Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
    Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Verdades)
    Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World)
    Camilo Solano (Little Town)
    Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
  • Best National Artist
    Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori)
    Amanda Miranda (The Urn)
    Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
    Leandro Assis (Confined)
    Orlandeli (Chico Bento — Truth)
  • Best National Colorist
    Fabi Marques (Anne of Green Gables)
    Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World)
    Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza – (Arlindo)
    Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
    Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

Games & eSports Category

  • Best Global Game
    It Takes Two
    Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
    Metroid Dread
    Psychonauts 2
    Resident Evil Village
  • Best National Game
    Aspire: Ina’s Tale
    Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
    Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)
  • Best National Competitive Game
    Free Fire
    R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
    Valorant
  • Best National Mobile Game
    Free Fire
    League of Legends: Wild Rift
    Pokemon Unite
  • Best National ORG
    AfroGames
    Fury
    Loud
    paiN Gaming
    RED Canids Kalunga
  • Best National Male Pro-Player
    Andrei “Art” Piovezan
    Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos
    Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
    Gustavo “Sacy”
    Yago “Yago exe” Vinícius
  • Best National Female Pro-Player
    Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila
    Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa
    Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer
    Karina “kaah” Takahashi
    Natalia “Daiki” Vilela

Literature Category

  • best national fiction
    The extinction of bees
    The Monster Delivery Service
    The Last Ancestor
  • Best National Nonfiction
    Elke: Wonder Woman
    Ney Matogrosso: The Biography
    Rational Mc’s: Surviving in Hell

Creators Category

  • Best National Male Streamer
    Alanzoka
    Alexandre Gaules
    cassimir
    Jota Plays
    lime
  • Best National Female Streamer
    Camila Vieira (Kalera)
    Diana Zambrozuski
    Gabi Cattuzzo
    Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)
    Sher Machado
  • Best Channel / National Revelation Creator
    Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision
    Mason’s Glove
    Professor Noslen
    Raphael Vicente
    thallitaxavier
  • Best National Content Creator
    Carol Moreira
    Diva Depression
    Young nerd
    mikannn
    phsantos
  • Best National Podcast
    ends of the universe
    hand to hand
    Modus Operandi
    NerdCast
    A Milkshake Named Wanda
  • Best National Mesacast
    Endless Science
    Launch Braba Podcast
    more than 8 minutes
    podpah
    Venus Podcast

Who are your favorite finalists for the awards? CCXP Awards? It intends to accompany the award ceremony of the event, from 8:30 pm of tomorrow? Share your expectations with us on social media, and for more information about the event, stay tuned here and on Web site official of the event!

