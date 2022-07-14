CCXP Awards: Everything you need to know about the event, which takes place tomorrow (15)

Since the first edition of the CCXP Awards has been one of the most awaited events by pop culture fans in the country. The award, sponsored by Omelet Company, will deliver tomorrow night (15) 32 trophies for works, content creators and artists from six different categories: FFilms, Series, Literature, Games & eSports, Comics and Creators.

The category winners were chosen by popular vote, held at site event official, and by the technical jury, composed of dozens of experts in these areas of entertainment. The award ceremony will be presented by Tiago Leifert and will occur in room Sao Paulo, of Julio Prestes Cultural Center. On the occasion, only the nominees and some special guests will participate.

In addition to Leifert, other talents from the national industry were invited to give the ‘Glory’ trophy to the winners. Among the names already confirmed by the production of the event, those of Antonio Tabet, Felipe Castanhari, Tiago Abravanel, Ed Gama, Nobru, Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Nyvi Estephan, Gaulês, Cid Cidoso, Lívian Aragão, Camilota XP, Lahgolas, between others.

For those who want to accompany the delivery of the prizes at home, the event will be shown from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time) both on the official channels of CCXP as in the networks of Omelet. For the most assiduous fans of Pop culture, the awards will still have a red carpet exclusive venue where the biggest names on the national scene will pass – in it, coverage is the responsibility of the podPah, one of the biggest podcasts country, and by reporters from the websites Omelet and The Enemy.

To shake up the event’s soundtrack, the CCXP Awards will feature performances by the band Fresno It’s from rapper Brazilian Rashid. A post-show with various contents about the event also promises to mark the night from 11:30 pm (Brasilia time). Below is a list of all the nominees for the main awards:

Movies Category

Best Global Film:

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines

Attack of the Dogs

Druk – One More Round

Charm

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines Attack of the Dogs Druk – One More Round Charm Judas and the Black Messiah Best National Film:

The Last Forest

Jellyfish

Provisional Measure

Eduardo and Monica

Monica’s Gang – Lessons

The Last Forest Jellyfish Provisional Measure Eduardo and Monica Monica’s Gang – Lessons Best National Director:

Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)

Anna Mylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)

Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang)

Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)

Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)

Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa) Anna Mylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada) Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang) Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure) Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest) Best National Actor:

César Mello (Doctor Gama)

Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

Irandhir Santos (Piedade)

Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)

Seu Jorge (Marighella)

César Mello (Doctor Gama) Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica) Irandhir Santos (Piedade) Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain) Seu Jorge (Marighella) Best National Actress:

Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)

Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)

Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)

Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)

Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)

Category TV Series

Best Global Series:

round 6

Succession

Arcane

WandaVision

Ted Lasso

round 6 Succession Arcane WandaVision Ted Lasso Best National Series:

Invisible City

September mornings

The Evandro Case

tuning

Under pressure

Invisible City September mornings The Evandro Case tuning Under pressure Best National Actor:

Christian Malheiros (Tuning)

Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)

Flavio Tolezani (DOM)

Gabriel Leone (DOM)

Selton Mello (Therapy Session)

Christian Malheiros (Tuning) Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart) Flavio Tolezani (DOM) Gabriel Leone (DOM) Selton Mello (Therapy Session) Best National Actress:

Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)

Hermila Guedes (Second Call)

Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)

Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)

Liniker (September mornings)

Comics Category

Best National Comics

arlindo

Tacky Story

Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult

confined

Listen, Formosa Marcia

arlindo Tacky Story Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult confined Listen, Formosa Marcia Best National Comics

Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza (Arlindo)

Laertes (Minotaur’s Handbook)

Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)

Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story) Best National Album

arlindo

Tacky Story

Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult

Listen, Formosa Marcia

Isolation

arlindo Best National Strip and Web-strip

The Urn – Amanda Miranda

Anésia & Dolores

How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends! (Strip)

Minotaur’s Handbook

Te Rex: Zapzombie

The Urn – Amanda Miranda Best National Screenwriter

Gabriel Nascimento (The shortest distance between two points is an escape)

Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza – (Arlindo)

Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti)

Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confined)

Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia)

Gabriel Nascimento (The shortest distance between two points is an escape) Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza – (Arlindo) Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti) Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confined) Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Marcia) Best National Designer

Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Verdades)

Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World)

Camilo Solano (Little Town)

Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult) Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Verdades) Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World) Camilo Solano (Little Town) Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story) Best National Artist

Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori)

Amanda Miranda (The Urn)

Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

Leandro Assis (Confined)

Orlandeli (Chico Bento — Truth)

Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori) Amanda Miranda (The Urn) Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story) Leandro Assis (Confined) Orlandeli (Chico Bento — Truth) Best National Colorist

Fabi Marques (Anne of Green Gables)

Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World)

Ilustralu – Luiza de Souza – (Arlindo)

Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

Games & eSports Category

Best Global Game

It Takes Two

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

It Takes Two Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Metroid Dread Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil Village Best National Game

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)

Aspire: Ina’s Tale Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games) Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk) Best National Competitive Game

Free Fire

R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Valorant

Free Fire R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Valorant Best National Mobile Game

Free Fire

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Pokemon Unite

Free Fire League of Legends: Wild Rift Pokemon Unite Best National ORG

AfroGames

Fury

Loud

paiN Gaming

RED Canids Kalunga

AfroGames Fury Loud paiN Gaming RED Canids Kalunga Best National Male Pro-Player

Andrei “Art” Piovezan

Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Gustavo “Sacy”

Yago “Yago exe” Vinícius

Andrei “Art” Piovezan Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo Gustavo “Sacy” Yago “Yago exe” Vinícius Best National Female Pro-Player

Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila

Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa

Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer

Karina “kaah” Takahashi

Natalia “Daiki” Vilela

Literature Category

best national fiction

The extinction of bees

The Monster Delivery Service

The Last Ancestor

The extinction of bees The Monster Delivery Service The Last Ancestor Best National Nonfiction

Elke: Wonder Woman

Ney Matogrosso: The Biography

Rational Mc’s: Surviving in Hell

Creators Category

Best National Male Streamer

Alanzoka

Alexandre Gaules

cassimir

Jota Plays

lime

Alanzoka Alexandre Gaules cassimir Jota Plays lime Best National Female Streamer

Camila Vieira (Kalera)

Diana Zambrozuski

Gabi Cattuzzo

Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)

Sher Machado

Camila Vieira (Kalera) Diana Zambrozuski Gabi Cattuzzo Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms) Sher Machado Best Channel / National Revelation Creator

Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision

Mason’s Glove

Professor Noslen

Raphael Vicente

thallitaxavier

Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision Mason’s Glove Professor Noslen Raphael Vicente thallitaxavier Best National Content Creator

Carol Moreira

Diva Depression

Young nerd

mikannn

phsantos

Carol Moreira Diva Depression Young nerd mikannn phsantos Best National Podcast

ends of the universe

hand to hand

Modus Operandi

NerdCast

A Milkshake Named Wanda

ends of the universe hand to hand Modus Operandi NerdCast A Milkshake Named Wanda Best National Mesacast

Endless Science

Launch Braba Podcast

more than 8 minutes

podpah

Venus Podcast

Also check:

CCXP 2022 | Actors we would like to see on event panels

Who are your favorite finalists for the awards? CCXP Awards? It intends to accompany the award ceremony of the event, from 8:30 pm of tomorrow? Share your expectations with us on social media, and for more information about the event, stay tuned here and on Web site official of the event!