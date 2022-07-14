Chamber hits the hammer and determines validity period of the R$ 600 Aid

The National Congress denied the possibility of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 becoming permanent. Payments run through December.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) highlighted the PEC dos Auxílios, with the aim of making the amount of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil permanent. The Chamber of Deputies, however, denied the request. This new amount will be paid until December of this year.

The opposition parties to the government, came to present more highlights for the proposal. If any of these measures were approved, the text would need to go through another round of voting, which would slow down the process. However, all were denied. Thus, the PEC awaits presidential sanction.

With the determination of the State of Emergency by the proposal, the government is able to implement the new aids without violating the Elections Law, which bars the creation of social programs in election years.

For Auxílio Brasil, there was, in addition to the increase in the amount of payment to beneficiaries, the expansion of the program to add about 1.7 million Brazilian families on the payroll that are waiting in the queue.

The Federal Government’s main income distribution program serves more than 18 million Brazilian families.

Other benefits approved by the PEC

Vale-gás, intended for low-income families for the purchase of the 13kg cylinder, had its value doubled, in order to cover the entire purchase. More than 5 million families have the benefit.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

In addition, the Truck Driver Aid was created, worth R$ 1000 per month and the Taxi Driver Aid, between R$ 200 and R$ 300 per month, the exact amount has not yet been disclosed. It is an attempt to mitigate the impacts caused by high fuel prices that directly interfere in the income of these workers.

Aid payments are scheduled for August. It is important to remember that in the case of Vale-Gás, payment is made every two months. Finally, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution will cost the public coffers around R$41 billion.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com