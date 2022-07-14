check out more information and understand Endrick’s dismissal by São Paulo

One of the main revelations of the base categories of Palmeiras, Endrick, posted a video on his social networks remembering the dismissal he suffered from São Paulo, rival and opponent of Verdão in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Endrick, who is now considered one of the main jewels of Brazilian football, began his journey at Tricolor, but was released at a very young age. In the video, the athlete recalls the reason for this early dismissal, the club alleged that he was unable to afford housing and employment for his parents.

“São Paulo: We couldn’t afford housing and employment for your parents. You are released!“, wrote Endrick. Following, the video shows several goals and titles conquered by the athlete in the palm trees with the message “Thanks“.

Still eight years old, Endrick played for a team in Brasília and was already monitored by São Paulo. At the time, the athlete underwent evaluations on the team twice a year, having to travel, along with his father, Douglas, to Cotia.

When Endrick turned 10, he could already live in São Paulo’s accommodation, which is located in the club’s CT. In this way, Tricolor made an offer of a monthly allowance of R$ 150.00 to the athlete’s family, who actually wanted a job for Endrick’s parents, which was rejected by the club and culminated in the player’s dismissal.

It was then that the paths of Endrick and Palmeiras crossed. After posting a video with the athlete’s bids in a children’s championship, Alviverde became interested in the player and invited him to undergo a test. After passing the test, Endrick was invited to join the U-11 squad of Palmeiras and his father was hired to work at the Football Academy.

Douglas, Endrick’s father, recently gave an interview to ESPN talking about the beginning of his son’s career and his first contract as a professional at Palmeiras.

“João Paulo Sampaio (director of the youth categories of Palmeiras), when he saw the video, immediately saw Endrick’s potential. Before, he spent two and a half years being monitored by São Paulo, he went twice a year to the CT in Cotia. At Santos, I even sent an email asking for an opportunity for my son. At Corinthians, there was a person, a pickup, who indicated Endrick, but Corinthians said it was impossible to bring the family (to São Paulo). In other words: only Palmeiras believed and opened the doors. Therefore, it would be very ungrateful for us to turn our backs on signing a professional contract.”

Today, Endrick was champion in all youth categories at Palmeiras and is a few days away from turning 16 (July 21) and signing his first professional contract with the club. Valid for three seasons, the maximum contract period for an athlete under 18 years old, the new contract with Alviverde will have a termination penalty of around 60 million euros, around R$316 million at the current price.

Endrick and the Palmeiras fans live in anticipation of their debut in Abel Ferreira’s team. Currently, the athlete has been playing for the Verdão Under-20 team.

