Check out the list of 2022 Emmy nominees

The list of nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy, the main award on TV and streaming in the USA, was released on Tuesday, 12th. The winners will be announced on September 12th.

drama series

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

euphoria (HBO)

ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

round 6 (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

yellowjackets (showtime)

Drama series actor

Jason Bateman (ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (round 6)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (ozark)

Jung Hoyeon (round 6)

Christina Ricci (yellowjackets)

Rhea Seahorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (euphoria)

comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover (atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (insecure)

Jean Smart (hacks)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

miniseries

dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Actor in a miniseries or TV movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (In Heaven’s Name)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (dopesick)

Himash Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Actress in a miniseries or TV movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (inventing Anna)

lily james (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (dopesick)

competition program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

nailed it (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Angry)

The Voice (NBC)

talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy KimmelLive! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

