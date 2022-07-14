Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Says What She Thinks About Thor’s Body

Chris Hemsworth’s wife revealed what she thinks of the actor’s body in Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4).

In a recent interview, the star revealed that Elsa Pataky did not really love the super-muscled biceps of the hero of Asgard (via ComicBook).

Continues after advertising

“My wife was like, ‘It’s too much.’ There are a lot of my male friends who like it, but a lot of female friends and family don’t,” the actor said.

Director Taika Waititi was surprised by the size of the Thor star, as he was already muscular enough for the role.

“It’s crazy how big Chris [Hemsworth] stayed for that. He’s already huge, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head,” the filmmaker recalled. Coaches and other people are asking me how he does it. But it’s all natural.”

Not only did Hemsworth have to gain muscle, but also Natalie Portman, to play the Mighty Thor, the new heroine of the MCU.

More about Thor 4

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in theaters and will be released in the future on Disney+.