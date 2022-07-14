Chrome OS Flex: Tool Turns Old Laptops into Chromebooks

System can be installed in companies and schools that have more modest hardware

The new operating system Google finally started to be officially released by the company, it is the Chrome OS Flex, the system is based on the Chrome OSknown for equipping the Chromebooks but which is available for users of conventional hardware, it is only included in the licensed system and sold separately, the novelty can be installed by all users, and you can check it directly from Google’s official page for the system.

The project Chrome OS Flex was born after the Google acquire the neverwarewho was the developer of CloudReadyan unofficial version of the Chrome OS device compatible OMG and Intel. The novelty is available for PCs and Macs that equip processors OMG and Intel and does not include devices with ARM, the focus of the new version is mainly machines with outdated hardware that suffer to run heavier operating systems like Windows and Mac.

One of the main differentiators of Chrome OS Flex is to be very light, mainly because it uses several applications that use data in the cloud such as Drive and focus on productivity via a package of applications for texts and spreadsheets, in addition to, of course, the use for navigation and applications that are available on internet sites.

Horizon Forbidden West is named Game of the Year at the Develop:Star Awards 2022, check out the winners

“We are working on more certifications every day, and even if your device is not yet certified, you can still try Chrome OS Flex”, said Thomas Riedl, director of product, enterprise and education at Google.

– Continues after advertising –

The major weakness of the system is the lack of support for applications found in the Windows and Macwhich can be essential for different types of activities and jobs.

There is a list of more than 400 devices that have been certified to work with the ChromeOS Flex, you can check the list here, but that doesn’t make it impossible for other machines to run smoothly with the operating system.

Did you like the novelty of Google? I would like the company to provide the Chrome OS Flex for all users? Share in the comments with your opinion!

eFootball 2022 Mobile: Users want to know why the game doesn’t run on their smartphones

eFootball 2022: see comparison between the buggy release version and the current one

The game had several improvements with the release of version 1.0 in April and has been receiving news since then



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge Source: Google