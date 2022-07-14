City fines R$2,730 for walking in a bikini on the streets

A coastal city in Italy fines anyone wearing a bikini on the streets by R$2,730 (Photo: Getty Images)

Sorrento is known for being one of the most touristy cities on the Italian coast and now, on its streets, it is forbidden to walk with the torso uncovered or in bathing suits, as announced by Mayor Massimo Coppola this Wednesday (6).

With this, tourists who visit one of its beautiful beaches should cover themselves when returning to the avenues of the commune located in the province of Naples. Otherwise, you will be subject to a fine ranging from BRL 136.40 to BRL 2,730 (25 to 500 euros)

In a Facebook post announcing the ban, the mayor called walking the streets in bathing suits “indecent behavior.”

“No more indecent behavior. That’s why I signed the order forbidding people to walk around bare-chested or in bathing suits.”

For Coppola, the ban improves the population’s quality of life. “Sorrento is always well recognized in the world as the capital of tourism and quality hospitality and these behaviors can constitute an element of disquiet and discomfort for both Sorrentinos and tourists”

What draws attention is that in repeated posts he classifies the city as an “example of decorum and respect”.

“In this way, we want to protect and improve the way of life in the city, the quality of life and decorum in the center and in public spaces,” published the mayor,

Neighboring the Amalfi Coast, Sorrento is a coastal region much sought after for the natural beauty of its beaches, vegetation and vibrant social life. And precisely, in this coastal tourist stretch, some other prohibitions came into force recently, such as the introduction of a rotation of vehicles and a ban on large vehicles during the summer.