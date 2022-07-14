Close to receiving proposal for SAF, Bahia enters into agreement to resolve million-dollar debt | Bahia

Bahia entered into an agreement with Banco Opportunity and took an important step towards resolving an imbroglio of more than 10 years, which involved a debt that reached around R$ 100 million. The document was sent to the club’s Fiscal Council, which will analyze it and forward it to the Deliberative Council for consideration. The information was initially published by the Bahia Notícias website and confirmed by ge.

In an interview with the Infobahia channel earlier this month, Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani reported a “last obstacle” for the club to send the proposal to become an Anonymous Football Society (SAF) to the Deliberative Council.

– We are in the final stretch of a last obstacle that we are very close to solving. After that, a few more days we can formalize the proposal – said Bellintani.

Opportunity was a partner of Bahia between 1998 and 2006, when the club was a limited company. With the end of the association, the bank began to charge in court an amount for the dissolution that reached about R$ 100 million.

Throughout his administration, Bellintani sought to negotiate the debt with the bank. In March 2022, the manager stated that he had an agreement underway to reduce the amount of debt with Opportunity by about 70%.

Bahia does not officially comment on the negotiation with potential partners, but the club has advanced conversations with Grupo City, which is already working behind the scenes in search of professionals to be part of the project.

As soon as it receives the proposal, Bahia must forward the document to the Deliberative Council, and a Commission set up to study the matter will form the opinion. Then, the partners will decide, in assembly, whether or not to approve the SAF.