Conte praises Richarlison’s Tottenham debut: “I saw a lot of positive things” | english football

“Your will was impressive. I like him in both roles, as a 9, and also as a 10 in the second half. He showed great spirit, sacrificed himself for the team. It was a good performance for him,” Conte said.

At the post-match press conference, the Italian coach reiterated Richarlison’s ability to play in more than one attacking position.

– I’ve seen a lot of positive things about Richy. In the first half he played as a number nine and in the second half he played on the right behind the striker. I think he can play in all three of these positions – he analyzed.

The ex-Everton did not score in the friendly, but scored an assist in his 76 minutes on the field. Conte said that he expects a lot from the Seleção’s striker during the season.

– He is physically strong, has a good personality, good character, good quality. Of course we are also working on the tactical aspects with him because he has to get into our idea. At the same time, we have to work on the physical aspects to get him in shape. But for sure he is a player who gives me important positions up front – said the Italian.

“He is a player who is a good player, strong and very good at protecting the ball and attacking space. In addition, he made a good assist, I am very happy that we signed him,” said Conte.

Tottenham are still in South Korea and next Saturday they will face Sevilla. Then, on the 23rd, he plays another friendly, against Rangers, and the last pre-season commitment is against Roma, on the 30th. Premier League it’s on the 6th of August, against Southampton.