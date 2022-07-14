Corinthians already knows the date of the next draw for the Copa do Brasil; see possible opponents

After being defeated by the minimum count by Santos, this Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, Corinthians already knows when they will meet their next opponent in the dispute for the title of the Copa do Brasil. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made official the date of the draw for the quarterfinals of the national competition for the July 19thin the auditorium of the entity’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, from 1:30 pm (Brasília time).

Having won the first duel by 4 to 0, Timão carried a huge advantage for the match as a visitor and did not suffer by 1 to 0. As in the round of 16, there is no separation of teams by pots to carry out the draw. Thus, all eight teams that pass this stage can face each other in the home and away games.

Of these, in addition to Corinthians, are already known Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Fortaleza, Flamengo, Fluminense – Botafogo and América-MG, São Paulo and Palmeiras are still vying for the last two spots this Thursday.

According to the base table released by the CBF before the start of the competition, the matches of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil are scheduled to take place between July 26 and 28, on the first leg, and August 16 and 18, on the return trip.

In the midst of these dates, Timão already knows that it will face Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores da América. The games are scheduled for the 2nd of August, at home, and the 9th of the same month, away.

