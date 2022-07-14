Corinthians reappears; team may have news against Ceará | Corinthians

Corinthians returned to training this Thursday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava, the day after securing qualification for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

On Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão, Timão visits Ceará, for the 17th round of the competition.

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in the village remained inside the CT for regenerative work. The others did a ball possession training and an eye positioning activity on the next opponent.

The club did not release training footage. Coach Vítor Pereira is looking forward to the return of Willian, who appeared in the latest photos released with a kind of immobilization in the region of his right shoulder, injured in the first leg against Boca for Libertadores. Timão says he already does “total training with the group”.

Of the absences in Vila, Victor Cantillo is in a “transition phase” for the field, Fagner and Maycon only do “partial training” on the lawn and two others are in the medical department: Júnior Moraes and Renato Augusto. The midfielder is unlikely to return to play anytime soon.

– Renato, when he tried to go back, he felt pain again, he went back, the pain continued. Honestly, we can’t risk it, then comes the physical part. When you stop feeling pain, which is a very annoying pain, you will have to physically condition yourself. I hope he comes in time to help us (at Libertadores) – said coach Vítor Pereira.

Maycon seems to be closer to reinforcing the team, but he also shouldn’t go to Fortaleza this weekend:

– Maycon is already in a more advanced process, I hope to be able to count on him in training tomorrow (Thursday), but he is not conditioned either. We will try to reach the qualifiers with more solutions and a stronger team – he said.

Maycon will miss Corinthians due to injury

