‘Crimes of the Future’ reflects on ‘new pleasures’ but lacks depth

“Surgery is the new sex,” whispers Timlin, Kristen Stewart’s character, at one point in time. Crimes of the Futurea feature film that hits theaters this Thursday, the 14th. Directed and scripted by David Cronenbergthe film is located between videodrome and Crash: Strange Pleasures. Here, body change is small. The focus here, in fact, is internal changes, within the body, creating new organs and causing an almost artificial “evolution”.

In the spotlight are Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Léa Seydoux). They are performance artists focused on “producing” new organs, tattooing them while still inside people’s bodies, and then removing them in public exhibitions. It shows not only the ability of this ever-dying man to be able to produce new internal tissue, but also how this woman manages to make more artificial modifications (tattoos) perfectly.

In parallel to this, there is the plot of Dotrice (Scott Speedman), a man who, after the murder of his son at the very beginning of the plot, begins to go after Saul. The reason? He wants the artist to do an autopsy as a work of art. We still have the segment of law enforcement officers (Stewart, Don McKellar, Welket Bungué) who work in organizations that try to control and register these neo-agencies. That is: film with several subplots of the same theme.

With a noir style, with many shadows and this character of Saul transiting in this scenario, Crimes of the Future brings some good thoughts. While this is nothing new, the pursuit of pleasure through pain is put in an extreme scenario here, with sequels gore and which should make the most sensitive stomachs turn. It’s interesting to show this pain and mutilation coming to an artistic stage in this dystopian future. After all, if pain is pleasure, do we have profane, perhaps pornographic, presentations here? It’s a new and interesting look at the voyeurism.

Furthermore, towards the end, Cronenberg shows his genius in putting the character of Saul in opposition to an extreme situation, of conflict with nature. He rejects the alteration of the human being in its essence, in deeper levels, despite being a person who lives from alteration, from modification. It’s nonsense, a powerful irony that the director turns into a curious, even uncomfortable, tragicomedy. The last scene, then, is remarkable.

But the rest of the film doesn’t seem to follow this essentially genius narrative by the director. Starting with the performances: despite Mortensen’s efforts (Captain Fantastic, Lord of the Rings) and by Léa Seydoux (Blue is the hottest color), the other actors are absolutely out of tune. Stewart, speaking in choking whispers, is pissed off. Scott Speedman (night Angels) too artificial, while Don McKellar doesn’t find his space.

Another point is that, despite the good idea of Cronenberg, the development of the film does not keep pace. He falls short, does not deepen his reflections and, with that, an occasional moment of involuntary comedy begins to emerge. While there is a lot of intentional tragicomedy, there are narrative escapes, things that should shock and cause laughter. It’s a little uncomfortable, but not in the scope the director wanted, but as a collective experience.

Anyway: Crimes of the Future brings reflections on a society that needs to shock (as well as glassdrome) with bodily mutilations (such as crash), but now with even deeper changes, reaching the essence of what it is to be human. Here, the machine takes on an organic form, the metal exists only in the scalpel’s edge. After all, what people want is not the replacement of the flesh, but its (new) creation. A potent idea, wasted on a just average film.