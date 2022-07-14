Cruzeiro and Ricardo Goulart: conversations do not evolve, and a half is far from return | cruise

Ricardo Goulart may just be a dream in the winter window for Cruzeiro. The conversations between the midfielder, ex-Santos, and the Minas Gerais team have not evolved so far, since the player’s name was suggested. Apparently, it won’t be time for the two-time Brazilian champion to return to Toca da Raposa.

If there was optimism that there could be, in the future, a positive outcome, after a proposal was presented, the feeling is of pessimism regarding an evolution towards a concrete negotiation. Cruzeiro, behind the scenes, never hid that it would not back down on financial principles.

The transfer window is still long. The scenario may change, but, at this moment, a hit is seen as “unlikely” and difficult to happen.

São Paulo vs Cruzeiro – Ricardo Goulart regrets missed chance

The 31-year-old player would come to Cruzeiro as part of Ronaldo’s project for the medium/long term, just like the other signings this summer. However, he would need to drastically reduce the salaries he had at Santos to adapt.

Second brought the ge, still on Tuesday, Cruzeiro treated a possible start of business with caution from the beginning due to its financial moment. The club understands that there are others in Serie B with greater financial capacity at the moment. And Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management will not do anything crazy in negotiations.

The eventual hiring of Ricardo Goulart would be the “icing on the cake” in Cruzeiro’s performance in the transfer market, this summer. What would come out of Ronaldo’s management script, so far. Ricardo Goulart is identified with Cruzeiro, with whom he was two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014, and sees the club as a good choice to try to resume his good football.

Ricardo Goulart was one of the highlights of Cruzeiro’s two-time Brazilian champion cast (2013 and 2014). In the two years at the club, he played 106 games and scored 38 goals. In January 2015, he was sold to Guangzhou, from China, for 15 million euros.

